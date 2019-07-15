Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Afghan Radio Station Shuts Down After Threats by Taliban

Published

2 hours ago

on

A private radio station in Afghanistan has shut down after numerous threats from a suspected Taliban commander objecting women to work as presenters, officials at the radio station said on Monday.

The incident comes as the Taliban are discussing a peace deal with the United States that could see them rejoining mainstream society.

This has brought new scrutiny of their attitudes to issues like women’s rights and the media.

The private radio station, Samaa, has been broadcasting political, religious, social and entertainment programs in the central province of Ghazni since 2013.

Its 13 employees, including three women presenters, broadcast in Afghanistan’s two main languages Dari and Pashto.

The radio station’s director, Ramez Azimi, said Taliban commanders in the area had sent written warnings and telephoned in, to tell the radio station to stop employing women.

`The Taliban also came to my house and issued a threat,’ Azimi said.

He said the threats had forced him to suspend broadcasts.

Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid denied that a Taliban commander had issued the threats.

“We are trying to find details,’’ said Mujahid.

The Taliban say many people falsely identify themselves as Taliban, often in the course of private disputes.

Several districts of Ghazni are under Taliban control.

The militants hold sway over about half of Afghanistan and they have been intensifying their attacks despite efforts toward a peace agreement to end the 18-year war.

The Taliban ruled most of Afghanistan from 1996 until 2001.

Under their hardline interpretation of Islamic law, women were banned from working or going to school.

But the Taliban have recently been projecting themselves as a more moderate force.

In a recent statement they said Islam gave women rights in areas including business and ownership, inheritance, education, work, choosing a husband, security and well-being.

But they denounced `so-called women’s rights activists’ who encouraged women to defy Afghan customs.

The Taliban have staged numerous deadly attacks against the media and Afghanistan is one of the world’s most dangerous countries for journalists.

The Taliban say they only target media that is biased against them.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS16 mins ago

Science Varsity: Yewa – Awori Stakeholders’ Submit Memoranda To Gov’t’s 7-Man Panel

…Seeks Citing of MAUSTECH in Ipokia Indigenes as well as other stakeholders in the Ogun West Senatorial district of the...
NEWS22 mins ago

TB Control: Stakeholders Call For Increased Domestic Funding, Awareness

With over $310 million needed to achieve zero Tuberculosis (TB) by 2030, the First Lady of Nigeria, Dr. Mrs. Aisha...
WORLD25 mins ago

China Issues New Documents To Implement Healthy China Initiative

The State Council of China’s cabinet has issued a new guideline to implement the country’s Healthy China initiative and promote...
NEWS35 mins ago

We Will Fight Cyber Crime To A Stand Still – NCC Boss

The Executive Chairman of the National Communication Commission Professor Umar Garba Dambatta has said that the commission is doing everything possible to...
NEWS47 mins ago

Olakunrin: Tinubu Tasks Governments On Concrete Measures To Curb Insecurity

The All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Sunday urged governments and Nigerians to work together and take...
NEWS52 mins ago

Oil Prices Nudge Up On Chinese Economic Data

Oil prices rose slightly on Monday as Chinese industrial output and retail data topped expectations but gains were capped by...
COVER STORIES52 mins ago

Again, Obasanjo Writes PMB

Dear President and General Buhari,   OPEN LETTER TO PRESIDENT, GENERAL MUHAMMADU BUHARI   I am constrained to write to...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: