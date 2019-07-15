Connect with us
NEWS

Anti-terror War: Stakeholders Brainstorm On Rights Compliance

Published

6 hours ago

on

Stakeholders comprising non-governmental organisations ( NGOs ), the Army , Police , DSS and representatives of the National Human Rights Commission among others have brainstormed on way of improving rights compliance and accountability in countering violent extremism in Nigeria.

The brainstorming session took place at a three-day workshop organised by CLEEN FOUNDATION in collaboration with the OPEN SOCIETY, held in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Addressing stakeholders, the executive director, CLEEN FOUNDATION, Dr. Benson Olugbuo said the foundation aims

at promoting public safety, security and accessible justice through the strategies of empirical research, legislative advocacy, demonstration programmes and publications, in partnership with government, civil society and the private sector.

Dr. Olugbuo said :” In response to the need for synergy and understanding between state and non-state actors in the fight against insurgency in Borno State and the North East in general, CLEEN Foundation organised the first inter-agency workshop in Maiduguri. The workshop brought together key experts from the state to identify the issues pertaining to rights violations arising from counter insurgency operations in the North east region and make strategic recommendation to addressing them.

“ One of the outcomes from the workshop was the production of strategic implementation matrix for prevention and countering violent extremism in Nigeria, which has been presented to key stakeholders at the national level by CLEEN Foundation.

“ As an organisation, we believe that engendering peace, security and human rights compliance in countering violence extremism could be achieved, if conscious efforts and commitments are made towards engaging key stakeholders in dialogue and awareness creation on human rights compliance and need for increased synergy in countering violent extremism in the North East region.   

“ It is against this background that the CLEEN Foundation is organising the second inter-agency workshop for state and non-state actors in countering violent extremism. Today, in addition to what we already heard about the subject matter, we shall have more interesting conversations on the key findings of CLEEN Foundation Research on Improving Human Rights Compliance in CVE, which will be delivered by CLEEN Foundation.

  And the National Human Rights Commission will lead the discussion on Mainstreaming Human Rights and Accountability in Counter-Insurgency Operations in Nigeria. The Nigerian Army will elucidate the State Counter-Insurgency Strategy- Field Experience”, he added.

In his remarks , Maj . Yahaya Galadima who represented the Legal Department of the Nigerian Army, said the vision of  Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai, since his assumption of office is to have a professionally and responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional roles.

Galadima noted that with this vision of the Army Chief, personnel are guided to work towards the ambits of the law and Nigerian constitution, saying that workshop of this nature enables participants to understand the activities of the Army and other security agencies, so as to avoid the negative perception against their operations.

