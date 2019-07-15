NEWS
CAN Commiserates With Fasoranti
The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Samson Supo Ayokunle has condemned the brutal murder of Mrs Funke Olakunri, the daughter of the leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.
Condoling with Fasoranti’s family in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, Ayokunle condemned the killing in strong terms and charged the government to step up the security system in the country with a view to halting it.
According to the report, Mrs Olakunri was killed on her way back to Lagos by some criminals who are still at large.
While the Pan Yoruba Social Cultural Group, Afenifere blamed the killer herdsmen for the gruesome murder, the Police said the perpetrators are kidnappers.
The CAN President said the position of the association is that whoever is responsible for the despicable act, that the security agencies should rise up and unmask the perpetrators of the wicked annoying act.
“The criminality in the country is condemnable, reprehensible and unacceptable act. The killings have become too alarming that no explanation from the government can justify. Is the government totally overwhelmed? What is the essence of government? Is it not first of all to protect lives and properties.
“The stories we are hearing are neither exaggerated nor politicized. This killing is a big dent on the government of the day! Today, it is Mrs Olakunri, no one knows who the next person could be! We are seriously concerned and are weeping for our beloved country Nigeria”.
“Why have things become like this? The bad image these acts are giving us as a nation daily is bad and totally shameful. Can’t the government act better for us?
“Once again, we call on the federal government to overhaul the security architecture of the country which appears to have collapsed.”
He decried that nowhere is safe again due to the criminal activities of men of the underworld who are manifesting as terrorists, killer herdsmen, kidnappers, ritual killers, armed bandits, religious fundamentalists (Boko Haram) and armed robbers.
Ayokunle said people are being kidnapped with impunity and ransom being paid to get their captives released.
“For how long will these things continue to go on? Our hearts go out to the chief mourner of this murderous act, Pa Reuben Fasoranti”.
“There is no one who can comfort you but God, our Comforter and He will console and comfort you Sir on all sides,” he said.
He further said that “God will pour the Balm of Gilead on your wound and give you grace to spend your remaining years in good health and sound mind in Jesus Name.”
MOST READ
PCN Seals 433 Pharmacies, Patent Shops In Rivers
The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has said it sealed a total of 433 pharmacies and patent and proprietary medicine...
OML 25: We Won’t Vacate Flow Station – Host Communities
Host communities to Oil Mining Lease (OML)-25 in Kula Kingdom of Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State, have declared...
Zamfara: APP Withdraws Suit Seeking To Sack Matawale
The Action Peoples Party has withdrawn the Petition it filed against the declaration of Bello Mohammed Matawale as the Governor...
Edo Govt Brainstorms On Devt Roadmap, Work Plan
To recalibrate its strategies and sharpen its focus to consolidate on gains made in the state in the last two...
Skill Acquisition: Obaseki Assures More Opportunities For Youths
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured that his administration will continue to provide opportunities for youths in...
Senate To IGP: Fish Out Killers Of Fasoranti’s Daughter
The Senate has condoled with the family of Afenifere leader and elder statesman, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, over last Friday’s murder...
As Yahaya, Dankwambo Lock Horns Over Gombe Assets
Governor Muhammadu Yahaya of Gombe State since assumption of office in May, has taken up some initiatives aimed at repositioning...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS15 hours ago
I’m A Proud Product Of Almajiri System – Adeyemi
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Climate Change: Plant A Tree To Celebrate Memorable Events – Sanwo-Olu
-
NEWS17 hours ago
PMB Felicitates With Segun Osoba On 80th Birthday
-
NEWS18 hours ago
BBNaija: Omashola, Seyi Receive Coins From Evicted Housemates
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Osinbajo To Declare APBN Annual Summit Open
-
COVER STORIES4 hours ago
No Annual Vacation For Appeal Court Judges
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Refuse Concern: Ikpeazu To Sack Abia’s Environmental Agency Boss
-
COVER STORIES5 hours ago
FG Probes PEF, Freezes 2 Managers’ N3bn Account