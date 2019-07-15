FOOTBALL
Casillas joins Porto’s Backroom Staff As He Recovers From Heart Attack
Iker Casillas is not announcing his retirement just yet but, as he continues his recovery from a heart attack, he will be stepping away from playing duties to join the backroom staff at Porto.
No call has been made by the Real Madrid legend when it comes to the hanging up of his gloves.
The World Cup-winning goalkeeper suffered a serious health scare on May 1.
Casillas was rushed to hospital during a routine training session with Porto, with it later revealed that he had endured “an acute myocardial infarction”.
The 37-year-old was kept under medical supervision for five days and admitted upon being given the all clear that he was unsure as to what his future would hold.
For now, the decision has been made to step behind the scenes at Porto.
Casillas will be looking to put his vast experience to good use alongside head coach Sergio Conceicao and the club’s board.
He will be used as a link between the playing and coaching staff, while a number of other functions will be found for him at Estadio do Dragao.
“I’m going to do something different than I usually do, which was to be on the pitch,” Casillas told Porto’s official website.
“I’ll try to make the connection between the team and the club.
“The manager talked to me last season when my situation happened and he told me that he wanted me to stay with them, close to the players, near the younger players, because there would be a lot of changes.
“I will try to do my best to help my team-mates.”
For now, along with other leading sides across Europe, Porto’s focus is locked on pre-season work.
Casillas is eager to play his part in aiding the preparation process, with the former Spain international confident that challenges for major honours can be launched across multiple fronts in 2019-20.
He added: “We will prepare to be the best we can possibly be at the beginning of the season.
“We have already done several weeks of work but there are still a couple of weeks left before the first official matches.
“Hopefully we all have a great season together so that we can win the championship, the cups and do our best in Europe.”
Casillas offered no further clues as to what his long-term future will hold, with talk of retirement having already been played down at regular intervals.
MOST READ
FG Revived 11 Fertiliser Blending Plants – Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says 11 fertiliser blending plants with a capacity of 2.1 million metric tonnes have been revived...
Zambian President Sacks Finance Minister
Zambian President Edgar Lungu has sacked Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe, his office said in a statement on Monday. Bwalya Ng’andu,...
Science Varsity: Yewa – Awori Stakeholders’ Submit Memoranda To Gov’t’s 7-Man Panel
…Seeks Citing of MAUSTECH in Ipokia Indigenes as well as other stakeholders in the Ogun West Senatorial district of the...
TB Control: Stakeholders Call For Increased Domestic Funding, Awareness
With over $310 million needed to achieve zero Tuberculosis (TB) by 2030, the First Lady of Nigeria, Dr. Mrs. Aisha...
China Issues New Documents To Implement Healthy China Initiative
The State Council of China’s cabinet has issued a new guideline to implement the country’s Healthy China initiative and promote...
We Will Fight Cyber Crime To A Stand Still – NCC Boss
The Executive Chairman of the National Communication Commission Professor Umar Garba Dambatta has said that the commission is doing everything possible to...
Olakunrin: Tinubu Tasks Governments On Concrete Measures To Curb Insecurity
The All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Sunday urged governments and Nigerians to work together and take...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS21 hours ago
I’m A Proud Product Of Almajiri System – Adeyemi
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Climate Change: Plant A Tree To Celebrate Memorable Events – Sanwo-Olu
-
NEWS24 hours ago
PMB Felicitates With Segun Osoba On 80th Birthday
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
FG, Ethiopian Airlines, Others Plan New National Carrier
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
FG Probes PEF, Freezes 2 Managers’ N3bn Account
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
No Annual Vacation For Appeal Court Judges
-
BUSINESS11 hours ago
UK Parliament Holds Session On Bayelsa Oil Spills
-
POLITICS7 hours ago
South East Leaders Chide Kalu For Supporting Ruga