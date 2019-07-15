Connect with us
Advertise With Us

WORLD

China Approves Two IPOs On Sci-Tech Innovation Board

Published

5 hours ago

on

China’s securities regulator approved the initial public offering (IPO) applications of two companies on the science and technology innovation board.

Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co., Ltd. and Jiangsu Cnano Technology Co., Ltd. have been approved to be listed on the sci-tech innovation board.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement Monday afternoon.

It did not specify the total amount of funds to be raised.

The companies and their underwriters will confirm IPO dates and publish their prospectuses following discussions with the stock exchanges.

The sci-tech innovation board, inaugurated on June 13, is designed to focus on companies in the high-tech and strategic emerging sectors.

The sectors, such as new-generation information technology, advanced equipment, new materials, new energy, energy saving, environmental protection and biomedicine.

It will ease the listing criteria, such as allowing firms that were yet to make a profit to list, but they will adopt higher requirements for information disclosure.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: