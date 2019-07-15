China Approves Two IPOs On Sci-Tech Innovation Board

China’s securities regulator approved the initial public offering (IPO) applications of two companies on the science and technology innovation board.

Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co., Ltd. and Jiangsu Cnano Technology Co., Ltd. have been approved to be listed on the sci-tech innovation board.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement Monday afternoon.

It did not specify the total amount of funds to be raised.

The companies and their underwriters will confirm IPO dates and publish their prospectuses following discussions with the stock exchanges.

The sci-tech innovation board, inaugurated on June 13, is designed to focus on companies in the high-tech and strategic emerging sectors.

The sectors, such as new-generation information technology, advanced equipment, new materials, new energy, energy saving, environmental protection and biomedicine.

It will ease the listing criteria, such as allowing firms that were yet to make a profit to list, but they will adopt higher requirements for information disclosure.