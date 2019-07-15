Connect with us
WORLD

China Issues New Documents To Implement Healthy China Initiative

Published

22 mins ago

on

The State Council of China’s cabinet has issued a new guideline to implement the country’s Healthy China initiative and promote people’s health with a focus on disease prevention and health promotion.

The guideline proposed 15 special campaigns to `intervene in health influencing factors, protect full life cycle health to prevent and control major diseases.’

An action plan for 2019-2030 has also been rolled out, specifying objectives and tasks of each campaign as well as responsibilities of different actors in the campaign.

In 2016, the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council released the `Healthy China 2030’ blueprint, which covered such issues like public health services, environment management, the medical industry and food and drug safety.

