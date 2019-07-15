NEWS
China To Shun Firms Selling Taiwan Arms
China’s government and Chinese companies will cut business ties with US firms selling arms to Taiwan, China’s Foreign Ministry says, declining to give details of the sanctions in a move likely to worsen already poor ties with Washington.
China claims self-ruled and democratic Taiwan as its own and has never renounced the use of force to bring it under Beijing’s control.
China regularly calls Taiwan the most sensitive issue in its relations with the United States.
Last week, the Pentagon said the US State Department had approved the sale of the weapons requested by Taiwan, including 108 General Dynamics Corp M1A2T Abrams tanks and 250 Stinger missiles, which are manufactured by Raytheon.
China said on Friday it would sanction US companies selling weapons to Taiwan but did not elaborate.
The latest deal involves $US2.2 billion worth of tanks, missiles and related equipment for Taiwan.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said the arms sales were a violation of international law and harmed China’s sovereignty and national security.
“China’s government and Chinese companies will not cooperate or have commercial contacts with these US companies,” he told a daily news briefing.
“I can’t reveal the details at the moment. But believe this – Chinese people always stress standing by their word.”
On Sunday, the ruling Communist Party’s official People’s Daily posted an article on its WeChat account identifying US companies that could be vulnerable to sanctions.
They included Honeywell International Inc, which makes the engines for the Abrams tanks, and private jets maker Gulfstream Aerospace, which is owned by General Dynamics. China is an important market for both Honeywell and Gulfstream.
Ties between China and the United States are already strained over a trade war, which has seen them levy tariffs on each other’s imports.
US defence contractors have been barred from dealings with Beijing since China’s bloody crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators on and around Tiananmen Square in 1989.
MOST READ
Science Varsity: Yewa – Awori Stakeholders’ Submit Memoranda To Gov’t’s 7-Man Panel
…Seeks Citing of MAUSTECH in Ipokia Indigenes as well as other stakeholders in the Ogun West Senatorial district of the...
TB Control: Stakeholders Call For Increased Domestic Funding, Awareness
With over $310 million needed to achieve zero Tuberculosis (TB) by 2030, the First Lady of Nigeria, Dr. Mrs. Aisha...
China Issues New Documents To Implement Healthy China Initiative
The State Council of China’s cabinet has issued a new guideline to implement the country’s Healthy China initiative and promote...
We Will Fight Cyber Crime To A Stand Still – NCC Boss
The Executive Chairman of the National Communication Commission Professor Umar Garba Dambatta has said that the commission is doing everything possible to...
Olakunrin: Tinubu Tasks Governments On Concrete Measures To Curb Insecurity
The All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Sunday urged governments and Nigerians to work together and take...
Oil Prices Nudge Up On Chinese Economic Data
Oil prices rose slightly on Monday as Chinese industrial output and retail data topped expectations but gains were capped by...
Again, Obasanjo Writes PMB
Dear President and General Buhari, OPEN LETTER TO PRESIDENT, GENERAL MUHAMMADU BUHARI I am constrained to write to...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS21 hours ago
I’m A Proud Product Of Almajiri System – Adeyemi
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Climate Change: Plant A Tree To Celebrate Memorable Events – Sanwo-Olu
-
NEWS23 hours ago
PMB Felicitates With Segun Osoba On 80th Birthday
-
NEWS24 hours ago
BBNaija: Omashola, Seyi Receive Coins From Evicted Housemates
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
FG, Ethiopian Airlines, Others Plan New National Carrier
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
FG Probes PEF, Freezes 2 Managers’ N3bn Account
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
No Annual Vacation For Appeal Court Judges
-
BUSINESS11 hours ago
UK Parliament Holds Session On Bayelsa Oil Spills