Connect with us
Advertise With Us

CRIME

Court Remands Man For Allegedly Raping 14-Year-Old Niece

Published

2 hours ago

on

An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Monday ordered that a 26-year-old man, Abibu Babatunde, who allegedly raped his 14-year-old niece be remanded in prison.

Magistrate Olukunle Owolawi, who refused to admit the defendant to bail, ordered that he be remanded in Ile-Ife prison custody.

Owolawi adjourned the case until Aug 8, for hearing.

Earlier, the Defence Counsel, Mr Ben Adirieje, prayed the court to admit Babatunde to bail in the most Liberal terms.

He pledged that his client would not jump bail, but would provide reliable sureties.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between September 2018 and July 2019 at Sabo area, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that the defendant raped his 14-year-old niece.

He added that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 222 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS3 mins ago

FG Revived 11 Fertiliser Blending Plants – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says 11 fertiliser blending plants with a capacity of 2.1 million metric tonnes have been revived...
WORLD4 mins ago

Zambian President Sacks Finance Minister

Zambian President Edgar Lungu has sacked Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe, his office said in a statement on Monday. Bwalya Ng’andu,...
NEWS23 mins ago

Science Varsity: Yewa – Awori Stakeholders’ Submit Memoranda To Gov’t’s 7-Man Panel

…Seeks Citing of MAUSTECH in Ipokia Indigenes as well as other stakeholders in the Ogun West Senatorial district of the...
NEWS28 mins ago

TB Control: Stakeholders Call For Increased Domestic Funding, Awareness

With over $310 million needed to achieve zero Tuberculosis (TB) by 2030, the First Lady of Nigeria, Dr. Mrs. Aisha...
WORLD32 mins ago

China Issues New Documents To Implement Healthy China Initiative

The State Council of China’s cabinet has issued a new guideline to implement the country’s Healthy China initiative and promote...
NEWS42 mins ago

We Will Fight Cyber Crime To A Stand Still – NCC Boss

The Executive Chairman of the National Communication Commission Professor Umar Garba Dambatta has said that the commission is doing everything possible to...
NEWS53 mins ago

Olakunrin: Tinubu Tasks Governments On Concrete Measures To Curb Insecurity

The All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Sunday urged governments and Nigerians to work together and take...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: