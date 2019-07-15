Connect with us
Edo Assembly Clears Six Commissioner-Nominees

5 hours ago

The Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA) has cleared six commissioner-nominees whose names were recently sent to the House by Governor Godwin Obaseki in a major cabinet reshuffle.

During its plenary session at the Anthony Enahoro Assembly Complex, in Benin City, on Monday, July 15, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Frank Okiye, introduced the commissioner-nominees to the House after Chairman of the Screening Committee, Hon. Roland Asoro, reported that the assembly has screened the candidates.

The commissioner-nominees are Damian Lawani; Joe Ikpea; Felix Akhabue; Moses Agbakor; Momoh Oise Omorogbe and Marie Edeko.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Okiye tasked them to see their new assignment as a call to service and join the Godwin Obaseki-led administration in moving Edo State to enviable heights.

 

