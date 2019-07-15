NEWS
Edo Assembly Clears Six Commissioner-Nominees
The Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA) has cleared six commissioner-nominees whose names were recently sent to the House by Governor Godwin Obaseki in a major cabinet reshuffle.
During its plenary session at the Anthony Enahoro Assembly Complex, in Benin City, on Monday, July 15, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Frank Okiye, introduced the commissioner-nominees to the House after Chairman of the Screening Committee, Hon. Roland Asoro, reported that the assembly has screened the candidates.
The commissioner-nominees are Damian Lawani; Joe Ikpea; Felix Akhabue; Moses Agbakor; Momoh Oise Omorogbe and Marie Edeko.
The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Okiye tasked them to see their new assignment as a call to service and join the Godwin Obaseki-led administration in moving Edo State to enviable heights.
Gov. Mohammed Of Bauchi Appoints New HOS
Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has approved the appointment of Alhaji Nasiru Yalwa as the state’s new Head of...
Insecurity: Omo-Agege Backs Call For Deployment Of Soldiers On Highways
Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege has thrown his weight behind the move to deploy soldiers on the highway to curb...
