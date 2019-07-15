NEWS
Edo,Bauchi Assembly Crises: Speakers’ Conference Lauds NASS’ Intervention
The chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, has commended the National Assembly (NASS) for its intervention to resolve the crises rocking Edo and Bauchi State Houses of Assembly.
Obasa, who is also the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, made the commendation in a statement he personally issued yesterday in Lagos.
He said the conference welcomed the recent resolve of the Senate and the House of Representatives to intervene in the squabble at the state assemblies.
According to him, the speakers’ conference is not concerned about who becomes the speaker of a state Assembly but the process through which such an individual emerges should be in line with the rule of law.
“Every legislature in Nigeria has a House rule that must be followed by members and without undue external interference.
“The Nigerian constitution stipulates how the legislative arm of government should function as well as the role of its members.
“We stand by our position not to recognise any speaker that does not emerge following the business rules of the affected Houses of Assembly.
“We also call on the ruling political parties in Edo and Bauchi to step into the crises in the states for democracy to thrive,” the chairman said.
Obasa appealed to governors Godwin Obaseki and Bala Mohammed of Edo and Bauchi states respectively, to know their limits in relation to the other arms of government in their respective states as dictated by the constitution.
The Senate and the House of Representatives recently set up committees to investigate the crisis that have affected the effective take off of legislative activities in the Edo state House of Assembly.
The 13-man ad-hoc committee of the House of Representatives is chaired by Mr Abdulrazak Namdas (APC-Adamawa) while that of the Senate is headed by Sen. Aliyu Sabi (APC-Niger).
MOST READ
OML 25: We Won’t Vacate Flow Station – Host Communities
Host communities to Oil Mining Lease (OML)-25 in Kula Kingdom of Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State, have declared...
Zamfara: APP Withdraws Suit Seeking To Sack Matawale
The Action Peoples Party has withdrawn the Petition it filed against the declaration of Bello Mohammed Matawale as the Governor...
Edo Govt Brainstorms On Devt Roadmap, Work Plan
To recalibrate its strategies and sharpen its focus to consolidate on gains made in the state in the last two...
Skill Acquisition: Obaseki Assures More Opportunities For Youths
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured that his administration will continue to provide opportunities for youths in...
Senate To IGP: Fish Out Killers Of Fasoranti’s Daughter
The Senate has condoled with the family of Afenifere leader and elder statesman, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, over last Friday’s murder...
As Yahaya, Dankwambo Lock Horns Over Gombe Assets
Governor Muhammadu Yahaya of Gombe State since assumption of office in May, has taken up some initiatives aimed at repositioning...
South East Leaders Chide Kalu For Supporting Ruga
Former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, came under fire at the weekend as South East leaders gave him...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS14 hours ago
I’m A Proud Product Of Almajiri System – Adeyemi
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Climate Change: Plant A Tree To Celebrate Memorable Events – Sanwo-Olu
-
NEWS17 hours ago
PMB Felicitates With Segun Osoba On 80th Birthday
-
NEWS18 hours ago
BBNaija: Omashola, Seyi Receive Coins From Evicted Housemates
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Osinbajo To Declare APBN Annual Summit Open
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Refuse Concern: Ikpeazu To Sack Abia’s Environmental Agency Boss
-
COVER STORIES4 hours ago
No Annual Vacation For Appeal Court Judges
-
COVER STORIES4 hours ago
FG Probes PEF, Freezes 2 Managers’ N3bn Account