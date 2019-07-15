Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Ex-PTDF Boss Canvasses Revival Of Education

Published

6 hours ago

on

Former executive secretary of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), Dr. Mutaqa Rabe Darma, has called for collective efforts to develop the education sector.

Making the appeal in an interview with newsmen in Katsina at the weekend shortly after the opening of the maiden Katsina Book and Art Festival, christened, KTFest 2019, Darma posited that the state faced the danger of losing even her values to erosion of education and knowledge if things are left unchecked.

“Our values are eroding, if we allow the trend to continue, eventually we will come to a point where we will not even be reckoned with again in the country when it comes to education and knowledge. Therefore, some stakeholders must do something. This is what we are doing; first of all, we are focusing on education in general and when you are talking about education, it encompasses books, reading culture and teaching in schools,” said Darma.

While lamenting that authors and potential authors are being discouraged by their prevailing experiences, the erstwhile university don noted that the book festival aimed to not only encourage creativity in book writing but also help authors and those whose books were yet to see the light of the day because they lack means of publishing their books.

“Our aim is to help these people to find an avenue to publish their books and continue writing while encouraging the upcoming authors. That is why we are organising teen workshop tomorrow where secondary school students would be taught the rudiments of writing and publishing books and even how to find support from establishment and institutions on writing books and publishing them.

“What should encourage them to write books and how to go about it? That is why we are here. Writing is a very difficult task; even when it’s necessary for you to write, such as during examination, it is still a very, very difficult task. So, that is why we have come here,” he further opined.

The chairman of the Katsina Book and Arts Festival Organising Committee, Tukur Kankia, described the event as part of the efforts to raise the standard of education and book publishing in the state.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS9 mins ago

PCN Seals 433 Pharmacies, Patent Shops In Rivers

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has said it sealed a total of 433 pharmacies and patent and proprietary medicine...
NEWS15 mins ago

OML 25: We Won’t Vacate Flow Station – Host Communities

Host communities to Oil Mining Lease (OML)-25 in Kula Kingdom of Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State, have declared...
Others23 mins ago

Zamfara: APP Withdraws Suit Seeking To Sack Matawale

The Action Peoples Party has withdrawn the Petition it filed against the declaration of Bello Mohammed Matawale as the Governor...
NEWS35 mins ago

Edo Govt Brainstorms On Devt Roadmap, Work Plan

To recalibrate its strategies and sharpen its focus to consolidate on gains made in the state in the last two...
NEWS47 mins ago

Skill Acquisition: Obaseki Assures More Opportunities For Youths

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured that his administration will continue to provide opportunities for youths in...
NEWS1 hour ago

Senate To IGP: Fish Out Killers Of Fasoranti’s Daughter

The Senate has condoled with the family of Afenifere leader and elder statesman, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, over last Friday’s murder...
FEATURES1 hour ago

As Yahaya, Dankwambo Lock Horns Over Gombe Assets

Governor Muhammadu Yahaya of Gombe State since assumption of office in May, has taken up some initiatives aimed at repositioning...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: