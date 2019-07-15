Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Fasoranti Daughter’s Death Shocking, Sad – Makinde

Published

7 hours ago

on

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has condemned the killing of Mrs. Olufunke Olakunrin, the daughter of the leader of the Pan-Yoruba Socio  political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti. Makinde, in statement signed by his chief press secretary, Taiwo

Adisa, described the dastardly act as shocking, saddening and despicable.

He added that the security agencies must get to the roots of this ugly incident.

He commiserated with Pa Fasoranti and the family, praying God to grant succour and comfort to the nonagenarian at this trying time.

He described the incident as signifying the “darkest hour” of our contemporary history as a nation, adding that only God could comfort the family at this time.

Makinde equally condoled with his brother governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, over the loss of a daughter of one of the illustrious sons of Ondo State and a leader of the Yoruba nation.

The governor, who called on security agencies in Ondo State and the country to urgently fish out the perpetrators of the evil incident, said that the perpetrators must be made to face the full wrath of the law.

He also called on the Yoruba nation to take heart and be strong following Olakunrin’s killing, adding that the death further signified a dark spot in the history of the Yoruba’s renewed struggle to protect

its land from invaders.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS10 mins ago

PCN Seals 433 Pharmacies, Patent Shops In Rivers

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has said it sealed a total of 433 pharmacies and patent and proprietary medicine...
NEWS17 mins ago

OML 25: We Won’t Vacate Flow Station – Host Communities

Host communities to Oil Mining Lease (OML)-25 in Kula Kingdom of Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State, have declared...
Others25 mins ago

Zamfara: APP Withdraws Suit Seeking To Sack Matawale

The Action Peoples Party has withdrawn the Petition it filed against the declaration of Bello Mohammed Matawale as the Governor...
NEWS37 mins ago

Edo Govt Brainstorms On Devt Roadmap, Work Plan

To recalibrate its strategies and sharpen its focus to consolidate on gains made in the state in the last two...
NEWS49 mins ago

Skill Acquisition: Obaseki Assures More Opportunities For Youths

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured that his administration will continue to provide opportunities for youths in...
NEWS1 hour ago

Senate To IGP: Fish Out Killers Of Fasoranti’s Daughter

The Senate has condoled with the family of Afenifere leader and elder statesman, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, over last Friday’s murder...
FEATURES1 hour ago

As Yahaya, Dankwambo Lock Horns Over Gombe Assets

Governor Muhammadu Yahaya of Gombe State since assumption of office in May, has taken up some initiatives aimed at repositioning...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: