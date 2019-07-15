NEWS
Fasoranti Daughter’s Death Shocking, Sad – Makinde
Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has condemned the killing of Mrs. Olufunke Olakunrin, the daughter of the leader of the Pan-Yoruba Socio political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti. Makinde, in statement signed by his chief press secretary, Taiwo
Adisa, described the dastardly act as shocking, saddening and despicable.
He added that the security agencies must get to the roots of this ugly incident.
He commiserated with Pa Fasoranti and the family, praying God to grant succour and comfort to the nonagenarian at this trying time.
He described the incident as signifying the “darkest hour” of our contemporary history as a nation, adding that only God could comfort the family at this time.
Makinde equally condoled with his brother governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, over the loss of a daughter of one of the illustrious sons of Ondo State and a leader of the Yoruba nation.
The governor, who called on security agencies in Ondo State and the country to urgently fish out the perpetrators of the evil incident, said that the perpetrators must be made to face the full wrath of the law.
He also called on the Yoruba nation to take heart and be strong following Olakunrin’s killing, adding that the death further signified a dark spot in the history of the Yoruba’s renewed struggle to protect
its land from invaders.
