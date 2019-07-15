FG Probes PEF, Freezes 2 Managers’ N3bn Account

The federal government’s anti-corruption war has been taken to the Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF) whose officials are being quizzed over their abuse of office and theft of public funds.

The probe of the agency by the Special Presidential Investigative Panel (SPIP) has led to the discovering of strange private accounts operated by two managers with over N3 billion.

To ensure that the dubious accounts are no longer accessed by their owners, the government has frozen them.

SPIP chairman, Okoi Obono-Obla, who spoke on the development with journalists at the weekend, explained that the civil servants’ accounts were frozen over alleged cases of money laundering, corrupt enrichment and acquisition of wealth beyond their legitimate earnings.

Obono-Obla said that the cases were being investigated by the panel to uncovered billions of naira believed to be in the private accounts of the civil servants.

He named two of the indicted PEF officials as Dr. Goddy Nnadi, general manager Corporate Services Department and the general manager (Operations), Hajiya Aisha Usman, who had monies running into billions in multiple private bank accounts.

He said: “After painstaking perusal of the statements of accounts of the suspects and witnesses and a critical appraisal of the documents so far retrieved during the course of our investigation, the suspect, Dr. Goddy Nnadi, a civil servant attached to PEF as general manager (Corporate Services), operates corporate accounts with Galbani and Greatwood Hotels, Owerri, Imo State.

“That the total inflow of money into the suspect’s accounts in various institutions amounts to N22 billion,” he said.

Obono-Obla added that there were also foreign currencies discovered from the suspect’s accounts, adding that the panel would approach the court to seek for the forfeiture of the money to the federal government.

The panel chairman said that most of the inflows came into the suspect’s account from huge transactions deposited into both his personal accounts.

“His Bank Verification Number (BVN) is associated with18 different bank accounts. He owns a house at Plot 500B 142 Road, Gwarimpa, Abuja. During a search in the suspect’s house, two documents, dollars, Euros and pounds were found,” Obono-Obla said.

“Both individuals and oil companies deposited money alleged to be gratification/bribe to the personal and corporate accounts of the suspect in order to get allocation of either PMS, AGO and DPK from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) depot. Nnadi was questioned and released on bail and is at present undergoing Senior Executive Course (SEC 41, 2019) at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Plateau State.

“The suspect admitted helping some of the oil companies to get allocations from NNPC and that was the reason they paid money into his accounts. During a search on Nnadi’s house, two documents of landed property, $1,000 and €200 were recovered,” he said.

On Aisha Usman, Obono-Obla said that she operated nine accounts with one bank alone with a total inflow of N1.4 billion. Some corporate organisations allegedly paid the money into her account.

When contacted, Nnadi admitted honouring the panel’s invitation but added that he took a loan to build the hotel in Owerri.

…Seals Sen Nwaoboshi 14 Houses In Lagos Delta

Meanwhile, the panel has sealed off suspicious assets and property belonging to Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, located in Warri, Asaba in Delta State, and Lagos State.

The panel carried out the action on the premise of last week’s ruling of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja which ordered an interim forfeiture of the property belonging to Nwaoboshi, who represents Delta North Senatorial District.

Ruling in the suit No FHC/ABJ/CS/1127/18 filed by SPIP on behalf of the federal government, Justice Taiwo O. Taiwo, placed a post-no-debit order on 22 bank accounts linked to Nwaoboshi.

The embattled lawmaker was recently referred to the Office of the Department of Public Prosecutions, Federal Ministry of Justice by Obono-Obla for allegedly making false assets declaration in his Form CCB1 submitted to the Code of Conduct Bureau.

According to the ruling, 14 properties and 22 bank accounts linked to the senator are to be temporarily forfeited to the federal government.

Aside sealing off the properties, the panel also wrote to several banks to block Nwaoboshi from operating the multiple accounts pursuant to the order of the interim forfeiture given by the court.

Some of the properties sealed by the panel included Summing Electrical Company located at Asagba along Asaba Airport Road, Asaba, Delta State; PON Filling Station along Asaba Airport Road, Asaba, Delta State, and a multibillion naira estate under construction at Maryam Babangida Road, Asaba, Delta State.

Others are Cartage Cinema located at Okpana Road beside Rain Oil Petrol Station, Asaba, Delta State; Newbridge Filling Station along Airport Road, Warri, Delta State, and a house at 8, Monu Olanrewaju Crescent, GRA, Asaba, Delta State.

Nwaoboshi’s properties sealed in Lagos are Guinea House, 27, Marina Road, Apapa; a multi-billion building located at 41, Burma Road, Apapa, Lagos.

Those in Abuja are 25, 6932 Road, Adban Estate, Gwarinpa and Plot 3011B Kuranakh Close, Maitama. Also, a number of plots of land were also sealed by the panel.