NEWS

Gov Okowa Hails Nduka Obaigbena At 60

Published

5 hours ago

on

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has congratulated Thisday Newpapers Publisher, Prince Nduka Obaigbena on his 60th birthday.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Charles Aniagwu in Asaba on Sunday, he described the media mogul and Arise TV boss as an accomplished journalist and pacesetter whose contributions to the growth and development of the Nigeria Media Industry remains indelible and worthy of emulation.

Okowa noted that Obaigbena remains an illustrious son and a pride of Delta State and commended his vision in establishing several media outfits that has continued to make a mark in disseminating information to Nigerians and the world at large.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, I congratulate an illustrious Deltan, veteran journalist and media entrepreneur, Prince Nduka Obaigbena as he turns 60 years years today July 14, 2019.

He lauded the exemplary leadership Obaigbena has provided as President of the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria, NPAN, adding that history of Nigeria Media Industry will not be complete without mention of Nduka Obaigbena’s astute contributions to the growth and development of the industry.

Governor Okowa wished Obaigbena many more years of good health, prosperity and continuous service to the nation and humanity.

Comments

MOST READ

NEWS2 mins ago

FG Revived 11 Fertiliser Blending Plants – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says 11 fertiliser blending plants with a capacity of 2.1 million metric tonnes have been revived...
WORLD3 mins ago

Zambian President Sacks Finance Minister

Zambian President Edgar Lungu has sacked Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe, his office said in a statement on Monday. Bwalya Ng’andu,...
NEWS21 mins ago

Science Varsity: Yewa – Awori Stakeholders’ Submit Memoranda To Gov’t’s 7-Man Panel

…Seeks Citing of MAUSTECH in Ipokia Indigenes as well as other stakeholders in the Ogun West Senatorial district of the...
NEWS27 mins ago

TB Control: Stakeholders Call For Increased Domestic Funding, Awareness

With over $310 million needed to achieve zero Tuberculosis (TB) by 2030, the First Lady of Nigeria, Dr. Mrs. Aisha...
WORLD30 mins ago

China Issues New Documents To Implement Healthy China Initiative

The State Council of China’s cabinet has issued a new guideline to implement the country’s Healthy China initiative and promote...
NEWS40 mins ago

We Will Fight Cyber Crime To A Stand Still – NCC Boss

The Executive Chairman of the National Communication Commission Professor Umar Garba Dambatta has said that the commission is doing everything possible to...
NEWS52 mins ago

Olakunrin: Tinubu Tasks Governments On Concrete Measures To Curb Insecurity

The All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Sunday urged governments and Nigerians to work together and take...
MOST POPULAR

