Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Gov Umahi Swears In New Acting Chief Judge Of Ebonyi

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi yesterday swore in Justice Anselem Nwigwe of the State High Court  as Acting Chief Judge of  the State.

Justice Nwigwe takes over from Justice Alloy Nwankwo who retired last week after attaining a statutory retirement age of 65 years.

The Acting Chief Judge is the most Senior Judge in the State judiciary leading to his appointment.

His  swearing-in was witnessed by Justice Obi Elechi of the Court of Appeal, Chief Judges of Enugu and Bayelsa states.

Also in attendance were Judges and other members of the Judiciary in the state.

Addressing the Acting Chief Judge at Exco chambers, government House Abakaliki after the swearing-in, Governor Umahi urged him to surpass the achievements of his predecessor, Nwankwo which he described as excellent.

He congratulated Nwigwe for the appointment and prayed God to strengthen him to discharge his duties diligently.

“The NJC very soon will write us and then we will be able to forward to the House of Assembly. so, very soon we will gather again to remove the Acting”, he said.

Responding, Justice Nwigwe promised to use instrument of the law to lift the state judiciary.

“The relationship between the Bar and the Bench shall be maintained. Our hands of fellowship shall equally be extended to the members of the criminal justice system such as the police, prison authorities, the ministry of the justice and the Bar to  conform with the synergy required for our success”, he ssured.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: