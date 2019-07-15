POLITICS
Gov’ship Poll: ADP Woos Aspirants In Kogi, Bayelsa
In the build-up to the November 2019 governorship election coming up in Bayelsa and Kogi States, the Action Democratic Party (ADP) has called on all genuine and credible men and women of impeccable character to join the party in order to actualize their ambition.
The National Chairman of the party, Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani, made the call in Abuja yesterday, during a press conference on the forthcoming governorship elections both in Kogi and Bayelsa states.
Sani, who expressed the readiness of the party to participate in the forthcoming poll, said the party was inundated with concerns raised by Nigerians from various quarters about an alleged attempt to circumvent democratic process of presenting to the people of Kogi and Bayelsa states, credible candidates to run for the exalted number one political office by both the All Progressives Congress, APC and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.
He lamented that the exorbitant rate of over N20 million being charged for Expression of Interest and Nomination forms by PDP and APC to aspirants running for Governorship on their platforms negates the principles of fairness and level playing ground.
According to him, ADP considers this as a plot to deny competent and credible individuals with genuine intentions to run the Gubernatorial race.
His words: “Action Democratic Party views this affront as a pre-determined plan to favour the highest bidder and sacrifice competence with mediocricy by promoting money politics, impunity and corruption.
“Our party, the ADP is using this medium to invite all genuine credible men and women of impeccable character, integrity and wisdom whose ambitions have been truncated ab-inotio by both APC and PDP to join the moving train of the Credible Alternative to actualize their ambitions.”
Sani, however assured all interested aspirants who intend to run under our platform a level playing ground during the governorship elections in both Kogi and Bayelsa states, provided it is within the ambit of our laws and extant rules.
He said, “Our platform is open and available to all aspirants who have exhibited pragmatism and can provide credible leadership in all the states of Nigeria. It is my pleasure to inform you that the ADP’s Expression of Interest and Nomination forms are available at very affordable rates and can be obtained here at the National
headquarters.
“I am also pleased to inform you that in line with the provision of the Electoral Act. 2010 (as amended) and the INEC guidelines, the ADP hereby release the election timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of the 2019 Governorship Primary Elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states today, the 14th day of July, 2019.”
While calling on INEC to rise to the occasion and conduct a credible, free and fair election in Kogi and Bayelsa States devoid of sensation and inconclusive elements as witnessed in previous elections, the ADP boss urged the people of Kogi and Bayelsa States to come out enmasse and exercise their franchise by voting ADP gubernatorial candidates in November, 2019.
