Govt. Alone Cannot Transform Nigeria’s Health Sector, Says Sanwo-Olu’s Wife

For Nigerians to have access to an effective and efficient healthcare delivery system, all stakeholders must join hands together, says the wife of the Lagos state governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu.

Sanwo-Olu’s wife who spoke at the 2019 Healthcare Nigeria Conference, with the theme: “Healthcare In Nigeria: Transformative Solutions”, said accessibility to good healthcare is considered fundamental human right of every citizen.

She said, “The transformation of healthcare in Nigeria is a collective effort. We must join hands together as individual, organizations, government, NGOs and development partners to ensure that we have an effectively and efficient healthcare delivery system.”

A bad healthcare system kills talents, innovation and precious lives, says Sanwo-Olu, adding that Nigeria cannot be serious about developing her economy without according befitting consideration to better healthcare system.

In Lagos, the governor’s wife said the present administration is definite on the importance of healthcare as health and environment is at the heart of policy structure towards a greater Lagos.

The Chief Executive Officer, Hygeia HMO, Obinna Abajue said the world has accepted that health insurance is the way to achieve Universal Health Coverage because every other alternative fails the sustainability test.

Dwelling on the essence of 2019 conference, Abajue said this year’s focus condition is mental health, saying “We need to provide better support for mental illness in our homes, at work and in the media. More stories of suicide provides no comfort even if adequately rationalised. We can be better as a people especially if we start early.’’

The CEO however urged the media to report the untold stories about the progress the health sector has made, about the benefits of health insurance and about prioritizing quality care.