Hon. Victor Ngumah Seeks Amendments To Electoral Acts In Nigeria

A former APGA Imo House of Assembly Candidate for Ezinnite Constituency, Philanthropist and notable businessman, Hon. Ngumah Victor Ilochi has said that there is need for change in the electoral act, stressing that his experience during the last 2019 general elections was indeed a bitter-sweet one.

In an interview with Digital Market Africa on Toast TV, the CEO of Lumen Media Inc and Lumen Foundation spotlights his political experience, his humanitarian engagements, his philanthropy and opens significant pages of his business networks across Nigeria and Africa.

Speaking on the program, Hon. Victor expressed gratitude to Hon. Tony Nwulu for creating a potentially viable platform for vibrant youths to participate in the electoral process, owing to “not too young to run act”, which he introduced in the national assembly and signed into law by President Buhari. He noted that though it was his first time to contest for such electoral position, but was impressed, though disadvantaged because of the needed adjustment in the electoral act.

Talking on his philanthropy, charity, humanitarian works and empowerment initiative in Nigeria, Ghana and across Africa, the award winning youth icon stated that the Lumen Foundation started in his home town to provide succor, assistance and medical interventions.

He stressed that the Lumen Foundation is more like an Angel investor that has continued to invest in humanity through empowerment like notable scholarship programs, provision of relief materials to the underprivileged, reach out visits, and charity works to assist the poor in communities.

Hon. Ngumah noted that the focus of Lumen Foundation was on youth and women empowerment, as well as other areas of basic importance and necessary interventions. He made significant reactions on the issues on expansion and interventions by Lumen Foundation, stressing his agency would be interested in partnership with other organizations so as to engage and achieve the sustainable vision of humanitarian works and interventions.