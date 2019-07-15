COVER STORIES
ICPC Set To Monitor States’ Budgetary Allocations
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) plans to monitor budgetary allocations to state governments in the country to ensure accountability and proper utilisation of the funds.
ICPC believes that the measure will lead to improvement in social indicators, human development index, attainment of Social Development Goals (SDGs) and a more favourable corruption perception for the country.
Its chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanonye, who presented an address yesterday in Owerri, the Imo State capital, explained that the commission intends to use provisions of its law, especially on non-conviction based assets forfeiture to deny corrupt persons the use of whatever they stole from the people and make resources available for development.
Owasanonye who was represented at the event by the Imo State commissioner for ICPC, Mr. Arua Udonsi, said that the anti-graft body is tracking the execution of constituency capital projects across the federation to ensure that the projects are well executed and delivered to the benefitting communities .
He said that tax fraud and illicit financial flows investigation is also being conducted as well as the prosecution of money laundering offenders even as he stressed that efforts toward the recovery of stolen funds would go a long way in transforming the country.
The ICPC boss said: “It is, therefore, our belief as a body that the efforts geared toward the recovery of identified stolen wealth would be transformational for our nation. Millions of Nigerians suffering denial of basic social services and lack of infrastructure such as hospitals, schools, water and employment will receive succour when stolen assets are recovered from looters.
“When you recover stolen wealth back to the original owners in a way that obviously makes the concealment of same difficult at all times, there is less controversy in corruption fight, future perpetrators are prevented from such evil enterprise, while the common people that are made poor by activities of thieves get to rejoice and bask in general prosperity,” he said.
Prof. Owasanonye said that the negative impact of corruption on the continent’s economic development is obvious, adding that it’s more poignant that the worst victims of the crimes of corruption remain the vulnerable poor and marginalised citizens.
“It is even said that the bulk of an estimated $90billion that leaves Africa through illicit financial flow annually might have come from Nigeria. The continent as a whole certainly receives less than that amount in development assistance from countries of Europe and America yearly,” he lamented.
Since some proceeds of crime end in assets stashed abroad, he said that it is germane that Nigeria adopts the strategy of assets recovery and return to source as one of the cardinal points of her national anti-corruptions strategy.
MOST READ
PCN Seals 433 Pharmacies, Patent Shops In Rivers
The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has said it sealed a total of 433 pharmacies and patent and proprietary medicine...
OML 25: We Won’t Vacate Flow Station – Host Communities
Host communities to Oil Mining Lease (OML)-25 in Kula Kingdom of Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State, have declared...
Zamfara: APP Withdraws Suit Seeking To Sack Matawale
The Action Peoples Party has withdrawn the Petition it filed against the declaration of Bello Mohammed Matawale as the Governor...
Edo Govt Brainstorms On Devt Roadmap, Work Plan
To recalibrate its strategies and sharpen its focus to consolidate on gains made in the state in the last two...
Skill Acquisition: Obaseki Assures More Opportunities For Youths
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured that his administration will continue to provide opportunities for youths in...
Senate To IGP: Fish Out Killers Of Fasoranti’s Daughter
The Senate has condoled with the family of Afenifere leader and elder statesman, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, over last Friday’s murder...
As Yahaya, Dankwambo Lock Horns Over Gombe Assets
Governor Muhammadu Yahaya of Gombe State since assumption of office in May, has taken up some initiatives aimed at repositioning...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS15 hours ago
I’m A Proud Product Of Almajiri System – Adeyemi
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Climate Change: Plant A Tree To Celebrate Memorable Events – Sanwo-Olu
-
NEWS17 hours ago
PMB Felicitates With Segun Osoba On 80th Birthday
-
NEWS18 hours ago
BBNaija: Omashola, Seyi Receive Coins From Evicted Housemates
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Osinbajo To Declare APBN Annual Summit Open
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Refuse Concern: Ikpeazu To Sack Abia’s Environmental Agency Boss
-
COVER STORIES4 hours ago
No Annual Vacation For Appeal Court Judges
-
COVER STORIES5 hours ago
FG Probes PEF, Freezes 2 Managers’ N3bn Account