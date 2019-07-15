WORLD
Iraq Hands Over 33 Islamic State Children To Russia
Iraq said on Monday it has handed over to Russia 33 children of Russian women suspected of joining the Islamic State extremist group, as Moscow announced that it had broken up an Islamic State cell on its home turf.
A spokesman for Iraq’s Foreign Ministry, Ahmed al-Sahaf, said in a statement that the children were deported to Russia on July 10 after coordination with the Russian embassy in Baghdad.
Al-Sahaf added that the Foreign Ministry had deported 473 Islamic State children from different nationalities, including Russia, France, Germany, and Turkey.
He called on all countries to step up efforts to receive their nationals involved in joining the extremist group.
In May, Iraq said it handed over 188 children of Islamic State militants to Turkey.
A Russian federal law enforcement agency said on Monday that the authorities had broken up an Islamic State terrorist cell in the south region of Rostov that included three Russian citizens.
The group was planning to attack police and commit terrorist attacks in crowded public areas, the Federal Security Service said in a statement.
The ringleader was killed when authorities pulled over his vehicle and he opened fire from an assault rifle, the statement said.
“Amid the return fire, an unidentified explosive device detonated in the vehicle. The criminal was killed at the scene,” Al-Sahaf said.
Last week seven Islamic State members were given lengthy prison sentences in Moscow for attempting to derail a high-speed train that runs between Russia’s two largest cities, Moscow and St Petersburg, state media reported.
The Moscow District Military Court sentenced those defendants – all nationals of the former Soviet, Central Asian republic of Tajikistan – to between 15 and 21 years in prison.
Russia is a main ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and its military has sought to eradicate Islamic State in Syria in recent years in the ongoing multi-sided civil war.
Islamic State’s decline in Syria and neighbouring Iraq has prompted fears in Russia and elsewhere in the former Soviet Union that returning extremists would bring the war back with them.
Thousands of foreign fighters joined Islamic State when it seized large swathes of Syria and Iraq in 2014.
In Dec. 2017, the Iraqi government declared military victory over the extremist militia.
Islamic State operatives, however, continue to carry out attacks and kidnappings across Iraq.
MOST READ
Edo Assembly Clears Six Commissioner-Nominees
The Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA) has cleared six commissioner-nominees whose names were recently sent to the House by...
Gov. Mohammed Of Bauchi Appoints New HOS
Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has approved the appointment of Alhaji Nasiru Yalwa as the state’s new Head of...
Insecurity: Omo-Agege Backs Call For Deployment Of Soldiers On Highways
Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege has thrown his weight behind the move to deploy soldiers on the highway to curb...
Alleged N7.6bn Fraud: Orji Kalu’s Trial Resumes July 22 In Lagos
A Federal High Court in Lagos has fixed July 22 to resume the trial of former governor of Abia State,...
China Urges U.S. To Stop Wrong Moves On Iran Nuclear Issue
China has called on the U.S. to stop its wrong moves on the Iran nuclear issue and respect the legitimate...
India Offers Nigeria $100m Loan For Rural Internet
Nigeria’s aspiration for universal internet coverage has received a boost with the materialisation of a $100 million loan from the...
9th Assembly Will Be Gender Sensitive – Gbajabiamila
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has said that the 9th National Assembly would be sensitive to...
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
FG, Ethiopian Airlines, Others Plan New National Carrier
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
FG Probes PEF, Freezes 2 Managers’ N3bn Account
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
No Annual Vacation For Appeal Court Judges
-
POLITICS13 hours ago
South East Leaders Chide Kalu For Supporting Ruga
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Muslims Worship At ECWA To Promote Religious Harmony
-
BUSINESS16 hours ago
UK Parliament Holds Session On Bayelsa Oil Spills
-
FEATURES13 hours ago
As Yahaya, Dankwambo Lock Horns Over Gombe Assets
-
OPINION13 hours ago
Save Toto LGA: Letter To President Buhari