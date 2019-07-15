JUST-IN: Samson Siasia’s Mother Kidnapped

Mrs Ogere Siasia, the mother of former Super Eagles Coach Samson Siasia has been kidnapped by gunmen in the early hours of Monday.

The victim was abducted at her Odoni country home in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State at about 2 a.m.

Her whereabouts, is not yet known and the abductors had also not established contact with the family.

Effort to speak with Siasia failed as he did not pick his phone or reply a terse message sent to him.

NAN