Kogi Monarch Dies At 75

Oba Jacob Mejedi, the Ajugbonjagun of Orokere Amuro in Mopamuro Local Government Area in Kogi has passed on at 75.

The President of Orokere Welfare Association (OWA), Pastor Moses Anjorin, confirmed the death of the monarch in a statement in Lokoja on Monday.

Anjorin said that Mejedi died during a brief illness at his palace in Orokere in Mopamuro LGA on July 14.

”With deep sorrow and a heart filled with grief, we announce the demise of the Ajugbonjagun of Orokere Amuro, Oba Jacob Ajayi Mejedi, whose sad event occurred in the evening of July 14.

”I want to use this medium to thank everyone who had in one way or the other supported us during his brief illness; though not made public.

”You have done your best to save his life, I but it pleases His maker to call him home. We should console ourselves and think a way forward for our community.

”His reign for 14 years has really brought relatively peace and development; and his wealth of experiences has brought to bare in governing the affairs of the community.

”It is on this note, I on behalf of the entire OWA executives and the good people of the land declare seven-day mourning for our departed king,” Anjorin said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mejedi ascended the throne of Orokere stool on Aug 20, 2005.

Meanwhile,his condolence massage, a former lawmaker, Commodore Folusho Daniel,rtd, has described the monarch’s death as ”one death too many for all the sons and daughters of Orokere at home and in Diaspora ”

He said the late monarch was a self made man who through personal efforts, self determination and faith in God, struggled through life to rise from grass to grace.

“When the righteous reigns, the people rejoice; such is the description of the reign of the revered monarch.

”His reign transformed Orokere from a rural setting to a modern one; witnessed huge infrastructure development, social integration, peace and tranquility.

He came, saw and he conquered,” Daniel said.

Daniel prayed God to grant his immediate and extended families and Orokere community at large,the strength and fortitude to bear the great loss.

In the same vein, a member representing Mopamuro Constituency in Kogi House of Assembly, Mr Demola Bello, described the late monarch as an intelligent king.

”As a politician that had many encounter with the royal father, I saw in him,an all-round intelligent man, educated, honest in his opinions and a man who loved his subjects and community with undiluted passion.

He had a peaceful reign.

”Oba Mejedi would surely be remembered for the good work and legacies of a principled life of honesty.

”I wish the family and the entire Orokere Amuro community the fortitude to bear this loss,” Bello said.