BUSINESS
Linkage Assurance Assures Policyholders Of Prompt Payment Claims
Linkage Assurance Plc has assured its broker partners and potential customers of the company’s commitment to prompt settlement of claims, customer satisfaction and efficient service delivery.
The company gave the assurance to Abuja Area Council of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) during its Members Evening held in Abuja recently.
The managing director/CEO, Linkage Assurance Plc, Mr. Daniel Braie, who led top management to the event, said the Members Evening hosting was part of the underwriter’s nationwide fraternisation tour to its broking partners.
He said the company plans to go round the Area Committees in all the geopolitical zones where NCRIB is established, having started off with the Lagos National body before now.
Braie, in his remark, thanked the insurance brokers for their partnership and support to the company, stating that their contribution has enabled the firm attain its current level of growth.
The Linkage CEO noted that the insurer, which paid out in excess of N2.71 billion on claims in 2018, has continued to meet customers’ expectations, despite the challenging business environment.
On the capacity of the firm to meet its obligations, Braie noted that the company, which commenced operation 28-years ago, currently operates with a shareholders fund of N18 billion and N5 billion solvency capital, Our solvency ratio of 273 per cent is one of the highest in the insurance industry, Braie noted.
According to him, the underwriting firm has restructured its human capital for better service delivery, adding that, “we have done some re-organisation internally to serve you better. So, what you can expect from Linkage Assurance Plc is promptness, fairness and satisfaction.”
The deputy president of NCRIB, Mrs. Bola Onigbogi, who is also a member of the Abuja Area Committee, said, Linkage Assurance Plc is one of the leading insurance companies in Nigeria that adds value to the business he does with insurance brokers.
MOST READ
OML 25: We Won’t Vacate Flow Station – Host Communities
Host communities to Oil Mining Lease (OML)-25 in Kula Kingdom of Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State, have declared...
Zamfara: APP Withdraws Suit Seeking To Sack Matawale
The Action Peoples Party has withdrawn the Petition it filed against the declaration of Bello Mohammed Matawale as the Governor...
Edo Govt Brainstorms On Devt Roadmap, Work Plan
To recalibrate its strategies and sharpen its focus to consolidate on gains made in the state in the last two...
Skill Acquisition: Obaseki Assures More Opportunities For Youths
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured that his administration will continue to provide opportunities for youths in...
Senate To IGP: Fish Out Killers Of Fasoranti’s Daughter
The Senate has condoled with the family of Afenifere leader and elder statesman, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, over last Friday’s murder...
As Yahaya, Dankwambo Lock Horns Over Gombe Assets
Governor Muhammadu Yahaya of Gombe State since assumption of office in May, has taken up some initiatives aimed at repositioning...
South East Leaders Chide Kalu For Supporting Ruga
Former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, came under fire at the weekend as South East leaders gave him...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS15 hours ago
I’m A Proud Product Of Almajiri System – Adeyemi
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Climate Change: Plant A Tree To Celebrate Memorable Events – Sanwo-Olu
-
NEWS17 hours ago
PMB Felicitates With Segun Osoba On 80th Birthday
-
NEWS18 hours ago
BBNaija: Omashola, Seyi Receive Coins From Evicted Housemates
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Osinbajo To Declare APBN Annual Summit Open
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Refuse Concern: Ikpeazu To Sack Abia’s Environmental Agency Boss
-
COVER STORIES4 hours ago
No Annual Vacation For Appeal Court Judges
-
COVER STORIES5 hours ago
FG Probes PEF, Freezes 2 Managers’ N3bn Account