Linkage Assurance Assures Policyholders Of Prompt Payment Claims

Linkage Assurance Plc has assured its broker partners and potential customers of the company’s commitment to prompt settlement of claims, customer satisfaction and efficient service delivery.

The company gave the assurance to Abuja Area Council of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) during its Members Evening held in Abuja recently.

The managing director/CEO, Linkage Assurance Plc, Mr. Daniel Braie, who led top management to the event, said the Members Evening hosting was part of the underwriter’s nationwide fraternisation tour to its broking partners.

He said the company plans to go round the Area Committees in all the geopolitical zones where NCRIB is established, having started off with the Lagos National body before now.

Braie, in his remark, thanked the insurance brokers for their partnership and support to the company, stating that their contribution has enabled the firm attain its current level of growth.

The Linkage CEO noted that the insurer, which paid out in excess of N2.71 billion on claims in 2018, has continued to meet customers’ expectations, despite the challenging business environment.

On the capacity of the firm to meet its obligations, Braie noted that the company, which commenced operation 28-years ago, currently operates with a shareholders fund of N18 billion and N5 billion solvency capital, Our solvency ratio of 273 per cent is one of the highest in the insurance industry, Braie noted.

According to him, the underwriting firm has restructured its human capital for better service delivery, adding that, “we have done some re-organisation internally to serve you better. So, what you can expect from Linkage Assurance Plc is promptness, fairness and satisfaction.”

The deputy president of NCRIB, Mrs. Bola Onigbogi, who is also a member of the Abuja Area Committee, said, Linkage Assurance Plc is one of the leading insurance companies in Nigeria that adds value to the business he does with insurance brokers.