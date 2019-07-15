Connect with us
Advertise With Us

BUSINESS

Mobile Money App, Hollaport Emerges With Social Media Features

Published

1 hour ago

on

In a bid to ease financial transaction and increase financial inclusion in Nigeria, especially at the unbanked rural communities, a payment and messaging mobile application, Hollaport has been introduced.

The multi-layered messaging and financial technology platform on which people can boost their social interaction through chatting, receiving and transferring of money amongst other numerous services was launched over the weekend at the Zone Tech Park, in Lagos.

Speaking during the launch, founder and managing director, Hollaport and group executive director, BUA Group, Kabiru Rabiu, explained that the App would create the opportunity for Nigerians in remote communities to partake in the various banking transactions.

He said that the Hollaport App was solely an indigenous platform designed to meet the needs and yearnings of Nigerians while also addressing the issue of financial inclusion as over half of the adult population was unbanked with only a fraction of the banked using technology in their processes.

According to him, “Our focus is to boost financial inclusion of the unbanked and to also increase the possibilities and convenience of chatting, sending and receiving money without leaving the chat platform.

“Over 85 per cent of Nigerian adults own a mobile device, 103 million have active internet subscriptions and a large percentage of this data size have a presence on social media. Hollaport aggregates instant messaging features with financial technology to ensure the App is as relevant as it is functional,” Rabiu added. 

The general manager, Hollaport, demonstrating the functionality of Hollaport App, noted that Hollaport Technologies aims to reduce the learning curve associated with mobile applications by developing a lifestyle tool that can fit in all areas of life while maintaining ease-of-use.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS5 mins ago

OML 25: We Won’t Vacate Flow Station – Host Communities

Host communities to Oil Mining Lease (OML)-25 in Kula Kingdom of Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State, have declared...
Others14 mins ago

Zamfara: APP Withdraws Suit Seeking To Sack Matawale

The Action Peoples Party has withdrawn the Petition it filed against the declaration of Bello Mohammed Matawale as the Governor...
NEWS25 mins ago

Edo Govt Brainstorms On Devt Roadmap, Work Plan

To recalibrate its strategies and sharpen its focus to consolidate on gains made in the state in the last two...
NEWS38 mins ago

Skill Acquisition: Obaseki Assures More Opportunities For Youths

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured that his administration will continue to provide opportunities for youths in...
NEWS1 hour ago

Senate To IGP: Fish Out Killers Of Fasoranti’s Daughter

The Senate has condoled with the family of Afenifere leader and elder statesman, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, over last Friday’s murder...
FEATURES1 hour ago

As Yahaya, Dankwambo Lock Horns Over Gombe Assets

Governor Muhammadu Yahaya of Gombe State since assumption of office in May, has taken up some initiatives aimed at repositioning...
POLITICS1 hour ago

South East Leaders Chide Kalu For Supporting Ruga

Former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, came under fire at the weekend as South East leaders gave him...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: