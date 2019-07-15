Connect with us
NAMA Begins Installation Of Prefabricated Pilot Offices

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has commenced the installation of prefabricated pilot joint briefing offices nationwide.

The installation which commenced recently is part of the agency’s resolve to digitalize the nation’s aeronautical information service (AIS) which is already boosting information across board.

The team of NAMA engineers which recently completed the work at Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos has proceeded to another airport and is expected to continue the installation in 21 airports and 3 aerodromes nationwide.

  When operational, the prefabricated offices will provide a one-stop shop at the airside where crew members can obtain AIS briefing, meteorological information and make necessary payments at a single point in compliance with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Standard and Recommended Practices (SARPs).

  The facility will also accommodate the equipment room for the VSAT network which is simultaneously being installed by the contractor.   

Speaking on this development, the managing director of NAMA, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu said this is part of continuous efforts by the agency to enhance seamless and sustainable communication in the upper airspace, adding that the Satellite Lineup for the VSAT node at NAMA headquarters in Lagos will be completed within the week, while that of Abuja, Port Harcourt and other stations would follow in the next couple of days. 

