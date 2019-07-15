NYCN Issues Ultimatum To South Africa To Fish Out Killers Of Nigerians

The leadership of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has given the government of South African 72 hours ultimatum to fish out the killer of the Deputy Director General, Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria, Dr. Elizabeth Ndubuzi, and other Nigerians killed this year.

The Council in a statement on Friday signed by Comrade Almustapha Asuku Abdullahi, called on the South African government to investigate and bring those involved to justice within the given time.

Abdullahi said: “Having received the report on 127 Nigerian souls lost to South Africans in the recent xenophobia attacks on black citizens in their country, the latest killing at Emperor’s Palace Hotel and Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa of Mrs Elizabeth Ndubuzi, the Deputy Director General, Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria is unprecedented.

“The killing of Bonny Iwuoha and Goziem Akpenyi were stabbed to death during xenophobic attacks in Johannesburg and Cape Town on April 5 and April 6, 2019 respectively. So also is the killing of four other Nigerians who were shot dead in March 2019, Three of the victims murdered in Sunnyside, Pretoria and one in Balfour Park, Johannesburg.” among others reported killing of Nigerian in south Africa which gulp up the total of 127 souls with some unofficial reported lives taken by bloody thirsty south Africa Nation.

“The leadership of NYCN thereby call on the Government of South Africa who have being doing less or nothing to stop this deadly attack on fellow African by Africans to either act now by fishing out the killer of Mrs Ndubuzi and other Nigerians gruesomely murdered in South Africa or consider the complete ejection of South African and her related investment in Nigeria as we hit our departure point.

He said Nigerians has continued to tolerate south Africans and their companies extortive tendency in Nigeria, saying DSTV is milking Nigerians dry with mandatory monthly subscription plan even when no one enjoys full monthly service while MTN is defrauding Nigerians with dubious data and Voices Tariff Plans, yet Nigerians never one once react by killing the companies and the citizens who are provoking, frustrating Nigerians.

“Our disposition to united Africa and pan Africanism has long been taken for granted and passive as act of cowardice hence we must prove our self from this point forward.

“The government of South Africa have 72 hours to fish out the killer of Dr. Mrs Elizabeth to start with and other within seven days or recall her envoy and other business investments in Nigeria as we are going to eject them from our land from expiration of our one-week ultimatum.

“This is not the spirit of Nelson Mandela who had Nigeria full support to fight apartheid struggle for South Africa liberation, since they have lost the memory of our united front for solidarity and independent south Africa we must part our way with our killer,” he said.