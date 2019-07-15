Connect with us
NYCN Issues Ultimatum To South Africa To Fish Out Killers Of Nigerians

Published

7 hours ago

on

The leadership of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has given the government of South Africa 72 hours ultimatum to fish out the killer of the deputy director general, Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria, Dr. Elizabeth Ndubuzi, and other Nigerians killed this year.

The council in a statement signed by Comrade Almustapha Asuku

Abdullahi, called on the South African government to investigate and bring those involved to justice within the given time. Abdullahi said: “Having received the report on 127 Nigerian souls lost to South Africans in the recent xenophobia attacks on black citizens in their country, the latest killing at Emperor’s Palace Hotel and Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa Of Mrs Elizabeth Ndubuzi, the Deputy Director General, Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria is unprecedented.

“The leadership of NYCN thereby call on the Government of South Africa  who have being doing less or nothing to stop this deadly attack on

fellow African by Africans to either act now by fishing out the killer of Mrs Ndubuzi and other Nigerians gruesomely murdered in South Africa

or consider the complete ejection of South Africa and her related investment  in Nigeria as we hit our departure point.”

He said Nigerians has continued to tolerate south Africans and their

companies extortive tendency in Nigeria, saying that DSTV is milking

Nigerians dry with mandatory monthly subscription plan even when no

one enjoys full monthly service while MTN is defrauding Nigerians with

dubious data and Voices Tariff Plans, yet Nigerians never one once

reacted by killing the companies and the citizens who are provoking

and frustrating Nigerians.

“Our disposition to united Africa and pan Africanism has long been

taken for granted and passive as act of cowardice hence we must prove

our self from this point forward.

“The government of South Africa has 72 hours to fish out the killer of

Dr. Mrs Elizabeth to start with and others within seven days or recall

her envoy and other business investments in Nigeria as we are going to

eject them from our land from the expiration of our one week

ultimatum,” he said.

