NEWS
Oil Prices Nudge Up On Chinese Economic Data
Oil prices rose slightly on Monday as Chinese industrial output and retail data topped expectations but gains were capped by overall figures showing the country’s slowest quarterly economic growth in decades.
Brent crude futures LCOc1 rose 40 cents, or 0.6per cent, to $67.12 a barrel by 0923 GMT, while U.S. crude CLc1 was up 19 cents, or 0.32 per cent, at $60.40 a barrel.
Both contracts last week posted their biggest weekly gains in three weeks on cuts in U.S. oil production and diplomatic tensions in the Middle East.
Asian and early European trading was boosted by the more positive Chinese economic data, which may indicate early success in government stimulus efforts and potentially more oil demand in the world’s number two economy.
Analysts at ANZ bank said China’s crude oil imports year to date still looked impressive, even as imports fell in June for a second straight month.
“We believe additional crude oil quota (given) to private refiners should keep imports upbeat in H2 2019,’’ they said.
China’s crude oil throughput rose to a record of 13.07 million barrels per day in June, up 7.7 per cent from a year earlier, following the start up of two new, large refineries, official data showed on Monday.
Still economic growth of just 6.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2019.
The worst in 27 years signalled the impact of trade tensions with Washington and raised the possibility that more incentives might be needed to jumpstart the economy.
Despite a truce agreed between the Chinese and U.S. presidents last month, the trade war remains unresolved.
The Paris based International Energy Agency said in its monthly report on Friday that abundant output and sluggish growth would leave oil markets increasingly over supplied going into 2020.
“As far as 2019 is concerned, the more cautious demand stance is now well established in the market and across most forecasters,’’ consultancy JBC energy said in a note.
Refineries in the path of Tropical Storm Barry continued to operate, although the storm has slashed U.S. Gulf of Mexico crude output by 73 per cent, or 1.38 million barrels per day.
In the Middle East, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech on Sunday that Iran is ready to hold talks with the United States.
He added that if Washington lifts sanctions and returns to the 2015 nuclear deal it quit in 2019.
Meanwhile Britain has offered to facilitate the release of the detained Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 if Tehran gave guarantees that it would not go to Syria.
MOST READ
Science Varsity: Yewa – Awori Stakeholders’ Submit Memoranda To Gov’t’s 7-Man Panel
…Seeks Citing of MAUSTECH in Ipokia Indigenes as well as other stakeholders in the Ogun West Senatorial district of the...
TB Control: Stakeholders Call For Increased Domestic Funding, Awareness
With over $310 million needed to achieve zero Tuberculosis (TB) by 2030, the First Lady of Nigeria, Dr. Mrs. Aisha...
China Issues New Documents To Implement Healthy China Initiative
The State Council of China’s cabinet has issued a new guideline to implement the country’s Healthy China initiative and promote...
We Will Fight Cyber Crime To A Stand Still – NCC Boss
The Executive Chairman of the National Communication Commission Professor Umar Garba Dambatta has said that the commission is doing everything possible to...
Olakunrin: Tinubu Tasks Governments On Concrete Measures To Curb Insecurity
The All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Sunday urged governments and Nigerians to work together and take...
Oil Prices Nudge Up On Chinese Economic Data
Oil prices rose slightly on Monday as Chinese industrial output and retail data topped expectations but gains were capped by...
Again, Obasanjo Writes PMB
Dear President and General Buhari, OPEN LETTER TO PRESIDENT, GENERAL MUHAMMADU BUHARI I am constrained to write to...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS21 hours ago
I’m A Proud Product Of Almajiri System – Adeyemi
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Climate Change: Plant A Tree To Celebrate Memorable Events – Sanwo-Olu
-
NEWS23 hours ago
PMB Felicitates With Segun Osoba On 80th Birthday
-
NEWS24 hours ago
BBNaija: Omashola, Seyi Receive Coins From Evicted Housemates
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
FG, Ethiopian Airlines, Others Plan New National Carrier
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
FG Probes PEF, Freezes 2 Managers’ N3bn Account
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
No Annual Vacation For Appeal Court Judges
-
BUSINESS11 hours ago
UK Parliament Holds Session On Bayelsa Oil Spills