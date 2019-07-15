NEWS
OML 25: We Won’t Vacate Flow Station – Host Communities
Host communities to Oil Mining Lease (OML)-25 in Kula Kingdom of Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State, have declared that they will not vacate the Belema Flow Station, which they had occupied since August 2017.
Some leaders of the communities had recently signed a Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) with the operator of the facility, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) in preparatory for reopening of the flow station.
But, the host communities, including Belema, Offoinama and Ngeje, have vowed not only to continue to occupy the flow station, but to sack SPDC from operating in the area.
Addressing a world press conference at Offoin-Ama community yesterday, spokesman of the OML-25 host communities, Alabo Fiala Okoye-Davies, said their decision to shut the flow station was based on historical breach of GMoUs and poor observation of corporate responsibilities deliberate under development of the people
Okoye-Davies lamented what he termed the host communities’ ordeal of exploitation, poverty, diseases and underdevelopment that has characterized their over 40 years of relationship with SPDC.
He said: “The ill-operating partern that resulted in 2005 and 2014 shut-down which ended up with GMOU which the SPDC honoured till date in spite of impoverishment.
“SPDC in 2013, placed OML-25 for divestment at $450m to some of its staff and former retirees of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) with the name CRESTEER.
“The communities protested because we refused to be handed over from one foreign slave master to another local company whose antecedent is known to us.”
On the claim by the SPDC that it had spent over 300 million dollars in Belema community alone, Okoye-Davies debunked the claim, stating that a joint investigative team sent to verify the company’s claim was rather dodged by multi-national oil giant.
He said the host communities demanded among other things, that SPDC operatorship license on OML-25 be revoked and handed over to an indigenous operator with proven capacity to develop its host communities.
The spokesman said: “We demand that in divesting the OML25, the right of first refusal should be given to the Belema community the Belemaoil Producing Limited.
“While we demand that the Rivers State government should not use security agencies to harass our communities, we appeal to President Mohammadu Buhari to set up a fact-finding committee to visit the area ‘to see the level off neglect, backwardness and suffering of a people that hae hosted shell for over 40 years, with a view to setting us free from SPDC.”
Also speaking at the press conference, the Amanyanabo of Kula and Chairman, Kula Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers (KSCTR), King Kroma Eleki, said he participated in the signing of the GMoU at Government House, Port Harcourt because of his position as Paramount Ruler of th area.
Eleki insisted that that the agreement did not mean that SPDC should cede OML-25 to foreigners because the company is still owing the host communities.
He said: ‘’My position is still as I stated before in my book, that shell should give Belema the choice of first refusal.”
