One Killed In Lagos Gun Duel With Police

At least one person have been reportedly killed by stray bullet during a gun duel between operatives of Police Special Ant- Robbery Squad (SARS) and notorious armed Robbers, cultists in Lagos.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), Bala Elkana, a Deputy Superintendent of Police in a statement made available to journalist on Monday said the incident happened in the morning when SARS operatives of Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja, led by Inspector Mohammed Akeem , while being led by a notorious gang leader Ikechukwu Monye,39 -years old, to where their arms are kept and were ambushed by members of the gang along Ajisegiri Street Ilupeju.

He said assailants shot sporadically in the process and killed a middle age man who was passing and reinforcement team was quickly drafted to the scene.

Elkana said the whole area was cordoned with a view to apprehending the members of the gang and bring them to justice.

According to him, Ilupeju has experienced violent attacks between members of Aiye and Eiye confraternities who equally engaged in heinous crimes such as armed robbery, rape and murder.

“The gang in question, is responsible for series of robberies within Ilupeju and environ. They have been on the wanted list of the police for murder of six persons during three robbery operations that they carried out”

He said that, the Commissioner of Police, CP, Muazu Zubairu, however, Command in totality condemned senseless killings of innocent persons by those criminal elements and will not also tolerate attacks on its personnel by criminal elements and vowed to bring an end to the activities of this deadly gang.

The police enjoined members of the public to remain calm as the command has intensified patrols and surveillance in the affected areas.

He said the corpse of the victim of this violent attack has been removed and deposited at the mortuary for post mortem examination.

“Command extends its heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased person and assured them that justice will prevail,” he said.