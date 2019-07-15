Osoba A Great Leader, Says Oyetola

Osun State governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, has described former Ogun State Governor, Chief Segun Osoba, as a good leader with great accomplishment in his journalism profession and an administrator.

Oyetola also noted Osoba’s “contributions to the development of the country and service to humanity over the years”, in a letter to the All Progressives Congress (APC) leader, to mark his 80th birthday.

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS),Mr. Adeniyi Adesina, the governor said: “Your attainment of the octogenarian rank attests to the fact that you have enjoyed tremendous divine grace and blessings from the Almighty God.

“You have distinguished yourself in all your endeavours as a journalist, political leader, governor, administrator, and as an elder statesman.

“Your impact as a two-time Ogun State Governor is etched on the minds of citizens and residents of the state. No wonder you were bestowed with important chieftaincy titles in acknowledgement of your performance by the key traditional rulers in the state.

“As you look forward to your next birthday, I, on behalf of my family, the government and people of the state of Osun, share in your celebration and pray that the Almighty God will continue to protect you and grant you good health and longer life.”