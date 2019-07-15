PCN Seals 433 Pharmacies, Patent Shops In Rivers

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has said it sealed a total of 433 pharmacies and patent and proprietary medicine vendor (PPMV) shops in Rivers State for engaging in unprofessional acts.

The Director of Inspection and Monitoring, PCN, Pharmacist Anthonia Aruya disclosed this while addressing a press conference in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Aruya said the Council also gave compliance directives to 13 pharmacies and PPMV shops in the state for improper handling of controlled substances, unhygienic environment and other offences.

She observed that many people in Rivers State go into Dale of medicines without following due process while other do not have the requisite knowledge or skills that handle medicines.

Aruya said: “The Drug Distribution Inspection Committee, an enforcement arm of the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria has been carrying out enforcement activities across the nation in fulfilment of our mandate of ensuring that minimum standards of practice are maintained by all players in the pharmaceutical sector.

“Observations from the field in Rivers State revealed that many people go into sale of medicines without following due process, others do not have the requisite knowledge or skills to handle medicines in their premises or are operating beyond their approved scope. The implication of these actions can best be imagined exposing the general public to great danger.

“Various parts of Rivers State were visited during the period. At the end of the exercise, a total of 554 premises comprising of 148 pharmacies and 406 PPMV shops were visited. 433 premises were sealed, comprising of 62 pharmacies and 371 PPMV shops.

“Thirteen premises comprising of seven pharmacies and six PPMV shops were given compliance directives for various offences ranging from improper handling of controlled substances, unhygienic environment and poor documentation, dispensing ethical and prescription drugs without the presence of a pharmacist.”

The PCN Director urged the general public to feel free to ask for the registration status of pharmacy outlets where they access their medicines by requesting for the current licences of the outlets.

Aruya said: “The general public is advised to source its drug needs from registered pharmacy outlets and registered PPMV shops for over the counter medicines.

“The general public is advised to ask for the registration status of facilities where they access their medicines by requesting for the current licences from any pharmaceutical outlet to safeguard themselves from patronizing quacks.”