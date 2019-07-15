Connect with us
NEWS

Peter Obi Tasks Security Agencies On Arrest Of Olakunrin’s Killers

Published

2 hours ago

on

Former Gov. Peter Obi of Anambra on Sunday called on security agencies to urgently track down the killers of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, Leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural organisation –  Afenifere.

Obi made the call in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja.

Olakunrin was killed by suspected gunmen on the Benin- Ore Road on Friday.

Obi, the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February Presidential Election, also called on security agencies to arrest other criminals terrorising the nation.

He said that killing in the country was getting worrisome, adding, “Nigerians of all spheres are losing their safety cheaply.”

The former governor said that diminishing of value of life in the country should worry discerning minds.

Obi prayed for the repose of the soul of all those who lost their lives to ‘senseless’ killings, calling on the relevant authorities to stem the tide.

 

