Plateau Women Task PMB On Affirmative Action

Published

5 hours ago

on

The women wing of the Plateau State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to uphold and enforce the principle of affirmative action, and appoint a good number of women to important positions in his second term administration.

Speaking in Jos through Lynda Barau, a former commissioner of Agriculture; Theresa Azi, former transition committee chairman of Jos North LGC; and Rufina Grumyen, a former commissioner for women affairs in Plateau State, the state APC women maintain that it represents “ a voice and a lobby group for the inclusion of all deserving women in governance and politics.” The women noted that this would afford the female folks the much-needed opportunity to “make quality contribution to national growth and development “.

The group also called on President Buhari, especially at this auspicious hour when he is settling down to the ‘all-important Nigeria project,’ to enforce the  35 per cent affirmative action principle as part of fulfilling his campaign promises to the female population in the country.

The state APC women who also used the opportunity to congratulate the President on his hard and well earned victory in the last elections, also declared that they “ stand tall in admiration and defence of the President’s integrity in handling public affairs”, and commended him on his focus and commitment in the noble fight against corruption.

Comments

