NEWS
Rape: Psychologist Task Parents On Early Sex Education, PANTS Rule
An Ilorin-based psychologist, Mrs Sherifat Adeyi, has urged parents to give their children sex education early enough in view of the increasing rate of rape cases.
Adeyi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ilorin that it was high time parents deploy the PANTS rule in educating their children.
According to Adeyi, the PANTS acronym for children implies “private parts are private, always remember your body belongs to you, no should mean no, talk about secrets that upset you and speak up, someone can help you.”
“Parents should stop being shy and start from somewhere because if you fail to teach them, the wrong people will do that for you,” Adeyi said.
She also advised parents to use the right word for private parts and not devise another word for it so that children could easily speak up.
Adeyi further urged parents to be friendly with their children so that they could easily confide in them.
“Gone are the days when parents will be too strict on their children and term it discipline.
“Now, parents should be as friendly as possible with their kids so that they will be free to tell them anything without being rebuked.
“It is only when children discover that their parents have listening ears that they will open up on any possible molestation,” she said.
She also added that parents should be wary of who they keep their children with as most rapists are family members and family friends.
“Most rape cases we have seen recently were carried out by family members or close relatives that the parents trust so much.
“Parents should not be too comfortable with leaving their children with families of the opposite sex because one cannot predict what will happen.
“Also, we should always be on the lookout for change of attitude in our children to some people or persons as it may be as a result of molestation, “she said.
MOST READ
Edo Assembly Clears Six Commissioner-Nominees
The Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA) has cleared six commissioner-nominees whose names were recently sent to the House by...
Gov. Mohammed Of Bauchi Appoints New HOS
Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has approved the appointment of Alhaji Nasiru Yalwa as the state’s new Head of...
Insecurity: Omo-Agege Backs Call For Deployment Of Soldiers On Highways
Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege has thrown his weight behind the move to deploy soldiers on the highway to curb...
Alleged N7.6bn Fraud: Orji Kalu’s Trial Resumes July 22 In Lagos
A Federal High Court in Lagos has fixed July 22 to resume the trial of former governor of Abia State,...
China Urges U.S. To Stop Wrong Moves On Iran Nuclear Issue
China has called on the U.S. to stop its wrong moves on the Iran nuclear issue and respect the legitimate...
India Offers Nigeria $100m Loan For Rural Internet
Nigeria’s aspiration for universal internet coverage has received a boost with the materialisation of a $100 million loan from the...
9th Assembly Will Be Gender Sensitive – Gbajabiamila
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has said that the 9th National Assembly would be sensitive to...
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
FG, Ethiopian Airlines, Others Plan New National Carrier
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
FG Probes PEF, Freezes 2 Managers’ N3bn Account
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
No Annual Vacation For Appeal Court Judges
-
POLITICS13 hours ago
South East Leaders Chide Kalu For Supporting Ruga
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Muslims Worship At ECWA To Promote Religious Harmony
-
BUSINESS16 hours ago
UK Parliament Holds Session On Bayelsa Oil Spills
-
FEATURES13 hours ago
As Yahaya, Dankwambo Lock Horns Over Gombe Assets
-
OPINION13 hours ago
Save Toto LGA: Letter To President Buhari