NEWS
Rivers: Police Launch Manhunt For Killers Of Community Leader, Chief Priest
The Rivers State Police Command has begun manhunt for the killers of the Chairman of the Community Development Committee (CDC) of Choba community in Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State, Lawrence Igwe and the community’s Chief Priest, Orji Azuh.
This is as several residents have relocated from the community as fears heightened over a possible retaliatory attack.
It was learned that another member of the community, Iyke Wordu, sustained a serious gun injury during the attack.
Igwe and Azuh were killed by unknown gunmen, who invaded their respective residence in the community in the early hours of Sunday.
Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state. Omoni Nnamdi, disclosed this in a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt, the state capital.
Omoni explained that the two persons were killed by unidentified gunmen, who forcefully entered their houses in the night.
He said the manhunt and investigation into the incidents with are aimed towards apprehending those behind the dastardly acts.
Meanwhile, sources in Choba community have attributed the killing of Igwe and Azuh to a tussle over youth chairmanship position.
The sources claimed that the crisis in the community started after a division over who is to be recognized as the authentic youth chairman.
They stated that the youth chairman is usually in charge of revenue collection in the weekly market and other notable establishment in the community which runs into millions of naira monthly.
