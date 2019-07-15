Science Varsity: Yewa – Awori Stakeholders’ Submit Memoranda To Gov’t’s 7-Man Panel

…Seeks Citing of MAUSTECH in Ipokia

Indigenes as well as other stakeholders in the Ogun West Senatorial district of the state have appealed to the state government to consider citing the proposed Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology (MAUSTECH) in Ipokia local government area of the state.

This was contained in the different position papers submitted to the 7-Man panel set up by the Deposit Abiodun led administration in the state to review the status, operations, funding and viability of MAUSTECH and the Ogun State Polytechnic.

The position papers, copies of which journalists were privy to peruse yesterday in Abeokuta, the state capital averred that citing of MAUTECH in Ipokia will not only help to give the senatorial district more sense of belonging, it will also address the gap in university education for the people of the area and the state at large.

They requested and affirmed in their respective papers to the committee that the siting of the University of Science and Technology at Ipokia will incubate science-related innovators and techno-preneurs for the overall growth and development of the state.

Elucidating their positions, the stakeholders from the zone, who represent the traditional institution, academia, community leaders, professionals, youth associations, non-governmental organisations, leaders of thought, among others, said the MAPOLY should remain in Abeokuta, the state capital as Ogun Poly, while MAUSTECH should be relocated to Ipokia local government.

The position papers also cited the benefits that the establishment of MAUTECH will bring to the zone to include, partnership with the Science and Technology Park of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology located in Owode, Yewa South Local Government Area, which is just a few minutes away from Ipokia; proximity to industrial hub, access to international students, high community support, among others.

Among the groups whose Memoranda were sighted by newsmen included: The Ipokia Local Government Academia, Education Committee Of Yewaland Development Council, League Of Ogun West Academics, The Ogun West Stakeholders Forum (OWESF), The Pacessetters of Ipokia, Ogun West Student Association, among others.

The Ogun State House of Assembly had in 2017 passed into law the executive bill for the upgrade of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta to Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology, Abeokuta, just as it moved the polytechnic to Ipokia to start from scratch.

However, two years after the signing of the law by the immediate past administration, the polytechnic is yet to take-off and series of agitation and protests had rocked the commencement and efficiency of the two higher institutions.

Intervening in the crises on assumption of office, Governor Abiodun set up a Prof. Segun Awonusi-led committee to look into issues surrounding the sustainability of both institutions in the light of the uncertainty surrounding their operations.

Aside from the imbalance in the distribution of tertiary education enunciated, the stakeholders said the University of Science and Technology in Ipokia will complement the Science and Technology Park located in Owode-Yewa as synergy between the park and the university.