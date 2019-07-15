NEWS
Senate To IGP: Fish Out Killers Of Fasoranti’s Daughter
The Senate has condoled with the family of Afenifere leader and elder statesman, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, over last Friday’s murder of his daughter, Mrs Funke Olakunrin along Akure – Ore road, in Ondo State even as it urged the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu to, as a matter of urgency, launch a manhunt for th murderers.
A statement in Abuja yesterday signed by the chairman, Senate Ad-hoc Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, described the gruesome killing of the 58 year-old Mrs Olakunrin as very sad, devastating and a worrisome development.
“The National Assembly (Senate) is disturbed by the spare of incessant attacks and wanton killings of citizens either by the herdsmen, hired assassins, kidnappers and or other men of the underworld that are having field days in wrecking havoc on the life and prosperties of innocent citizens in the country. How have we gone this bad?
“Security to life, Senate emphasises, is a fundamental right of every citizen ,therefore, Nigerians deserve this inaneliable right from the government all the time.
“While condemning this heinous and barbaric act, the Senate urges the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu to begin massive manhunt for the killers of Late Mrs Funke Olakunrin and ensure that the perpetrators of this gruesome killing are apprehended,” the statement said.
The Senate also said measures to prevent future occurrence of such incidence should be put in place by improving the security architectures on the Nigerian highways, social gatherings and worship centres across the country.
The upper legislative chamber therefore promised to cooperate with the Executive arm of government by creating enabling legislative environment towards solving myriad of security challenges in the country.
“It (the Senate) will consider favourably, every appropriation request from the Executive targeted at strengthening security in the country.
“The Senate further extends its condolences to the elder statesman, Pa Reuben Fasoranti and the entire family and pray God will console and be with the entire family in this hour of bereavement,” the statement added.
