Connect with us
Advertise With Us

BUSINESS

Seplat Targets First Gas From ANOH Project In Q1, 2021

Published

2 hours ago

on

Seplat Development Company Plc has announced that its $700 million Assa North-Ohaji South (ANOH) gas project investment would deliver first gas by first quarter, 2021.

Chief executive officer of Seplat, Austin Avuru made this known at the company Capital Markets Day at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) at the weekend in Lagos.

Avuru said the project would enable the company to produce 800 million scuff of gas per day, which would ultimately account for 40 per cent domestic gas production in Nigeria.

According to him,  the project is such that 50 per cent is situated in the vicarage that belongs to Shell OML 21 while the remaining half is in the Seplat JV vicarage of OML 53.

Furthermore, he added that one would be operated by Shell as a conventional joint venture concept while the other would be developed by under Seplat JV which would be functioning as a sole midstream entity.

He noted that the market prices remain strong, long term outlook for gas in Nigeria and the regional market remains positive, adding that Seplat’s access to gas infrastructure positions it to be the lending long term gas supplier of choice for Nigeria.

He stated further that “Conventional diesel off-grid poser generation is expected to be displaced, presenting Seplat gas business with a significant opportunity.

The managing director of AGPC, Yetunde Taiwo said ANOH or AGPC will built a 300 million plant which would be on a commercial construct of buying wet gas from the upstream as well as managed and operated by shell.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS17 mins ago

PCN Seals 433 Pharmacies, Patent Shops In Rivers

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has said it sealed a total of 433 pharmacies and patent and proprietary medicine...
NEWS23 mins ago

OML 25: We Won’t Vacate Flow Station – Host Communities

Host communities to Oil Mining Lease (OML)-25 in Kula Kingdom of Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State, have declared...
Others32 mins ago

Zamfara: APP Withdraws Suit Seeking To Sack Matawale

The Action Peoples Party has withdrawn the Petition it filed against the declaration of Bello Mohammed Matawale as the Governor...
NEWS44 mins ago

Edo Govt Brainstorms On Devt Roadmap, Work Plan

To recalibrate its strategies and sharpen its focus to consolidate on gains made in the state in the last two...
NEWS56 mins ago

Skill Acquisition: Obaseki Assures More Opportunities For Youths

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured that his administration will continue to provide opportunities for youths in...
NEWS1 hour ago

Senate To IGP: Fish Out Killers Of Fasoranti’s Daughter

The Senate has condoled with the family of Afenifere leader and elder statesman, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, over last Friday’s murder...
FEATURES1 hour ago

As Yahaya, Dankwambo Lock Horns Over Gombe Assets

Governor Muhammadu Yahaya of Gombe State since assumption of office in May, has taken up some initiatives aimed at repositioning...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: