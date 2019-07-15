BUSINESS
Seplat Targets First Gas From ANOH Project In Q1, 2021
Seplat Development Company Plc has announced that its $700 million Assa North-Ohaji South (ANOH) gas project investment would deliver first gas by first quarter, 2021.
Chief executive officer of Seplat, Austin Avuru made this known at the company Capital Markets Day at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) at the weekend in Lagos.
Avuru said the project would enable the company to produce 800 million scuff of gas per day, which would ultimately account for 40 per cent domestic gas production in Nigeria.
According to him, the project is such that 50 per cent is situated in the vicarage that belongs to Shell OML 21 while the remaining half is in the Seplat JV vicarage of OML 53.
Furthermore, he added that one would be operated by Shell as a conventional joint venture concept while the other would be developed by under Seplat JV which would be functioning as a sole midstream entity.
He noted that the market prices remain strong, long term outlook for gas in Nigeria and the regional market remains positive, adding that Seplat’s access to gas infrastructure positions it to be the lending long term gas supplier of choice for Nigeria.
He stated further that “Conventional diesel off-grid poser generation is expected to be displaced, presenting Seplat gas business with a significant opportunity.
The managing director of AGPC, Yetunde Taiwo said ANOH or AGPC will built a 300 million plant which would be on a commercial construct of buying wet gas from the upstream as well as managed and operated by shell.
MOST READ
PCN Seals 433 Pharmacies, Patent Shops In Rivers
The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has said it sealed a total of 433 pharmacies and patent and proprietary medicine...
OML 25: We Won’t Vacate Flow Station – Host Communities
Host communities to Oil Mining Lease (OML)-25 in Kula Kingdom of Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State, have declared...
Zamfara: APP Withdraws Suit Seeking To Sack Matawale
The Action Peoples Party has withdrawn the Petition it filed against the declaration of Bello Mohammed Matawale as the Governor...
Edo Govt Brainstorms On Devt Roadmap, Work Plan
To recalibrate its strategies and sharpen its focus to consolidate on gains made in the state in the last two...
Skill Acquisition: Obaseki Assures More Opportunities For Youths
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured that his administration will continue to provide opportunities for youths in...
Senate To IGP: Fish Out Killers Of Fasoranti’s Daughter
The Senate has condoled with the family of Afenifere leader and elder statesman, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, over last Friday’s murder...
As Yahaya, Dankwambo Lock Horns Over Gombe Assets
Governor Muhammadu Yahaya of Gombe State since assumption of office in May, has taken up some initiatives aimed at repositioning...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS15 hours ago
I’m A Proud Product Of Almajiri System – Adeyemi
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Climate Change: Plant A Tree To Celebrate Memorable Events – Sanwo-Olu
-
NEWS18 hours ago
PMB Felicitates With Segun Osoba On 80th Birthday
-
NEWS18 hours ago
BBNaija: Omashola, Seyi Receive Coins From Evicted Housemates
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Osinbajo To Declare APBN Annual Summit Open
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Refuse Concern: Ikpeazu To Sack Abia’s Environmental Agency Boss
-
COVER STORIES5 hours ago
No Annual Vacation For Appeal Court Judges
-
COVER STORIES5 hours ago
FG Probes PEF, Freezes 2 Managers’ N3bn Account