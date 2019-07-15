POLITICS
South East Leaders Chide Kalu For Supporting Ruga
Former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, came under fire at the weekend as South East leaders gave him 48 hours ultimatum to tender unreserved apologies to the Igbo over his reported support for the creation of the controversial Ruga for Fulani herders settlement in the zone.
The aggrieved leaders also slammed him over his claim that marginalisation of the South East was over under President Muhammadu Buhari.
The leaders at a press conference in Abuja, however challenged the Igbo to rise up against Chief Kalu and his purported paymasters who the group alleged are desperate to forcefully convert part of Igbo land for Fulani herders.
He was reported to have justified the Ruga policy of the federal government describing the wide spread controversy over the policy as “unnecessary”.
Kalu told journalists during an interactive session in his Abuja home on friday how he donated large hectares of land in the state to Fulani cow dealers while he was in office between 1999 and 2007. He claimed that he along with other Igbo sons and daughters are also involved in “cow business”.
But visibly charged Abia leaders yesterday berated Chief Kalu, describing his support for the proposed controversial Ruga policy as unfortunate, and another display of betrayal, hatred and insult of Igbo nation by the former governor”.
“How can a self acclaimed Igbo leader dismiss the brazen marginalization of the South East as untrue?
“We are not surprised by the many anti-Igbo remarks by the former governor, and we have always seen him as a drowning man who is very desperate to do anything to free himself from the N7.6 billion fraud allegation hanging on his neck “.
“His reported support for Ruga against the wish of our people has further vindicated us in our earlier position that the former governor was insensitive to the plight of the Igbo and should stop parading himself as Igbo leader”.
Leader of the group who spoke through Hon. Uche Okoroafor claimed that the former governor has become a willing tool in the hands of “those who are championing the continued marginalization of the South East”.
“We are aware the former governor is already discussing with his pay masters on how to convince the South East governors to donate land for Fulani settlement in the zone “ .
“He’s doing everything possible to please the powers that be to intervene in his long delayed trial over the N7.6billion as well as in the ongoing hearing on a petition challenging his electoral Victory in the last National Assembly election.
“We state here that such electoral fraud that brought chief Kalu to the Senate cannot stand and we believe the judiciary as the last hope for the common man will help right this brazen injustices”.
