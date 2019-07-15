TB Control: Stakeholders Call For Increased Domestic Funding, Awareness

With over $310 million needed to achieve zero Tuberculosis (TB) by 2030, the First Lady of Nigeria, Dr. Mrs. Aisha Buhari and other critical stakeholders in the health sector have called for more domestic funding and increased awareness.

Aisha Buhari, who was represented by the wife of the former governor, Oyo state, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, at the Dinner Forum with corporate sector on mobilizing domestic resources to end TB in Nigeria, said defeating TB is not a one man’s job, but a collective effort which should involve both the government and the citizens playing their part actively.

Mrs Buhari said the Muhammadu Buhari-led government has made efforts at tackling the scourge of TB especially in infants by introducing a paediatric anti-TB formulation for drug susceptible TB in Children.

In order to achieve early detection, the First Lady said the government has set up mechineries to move from passive to active case-finding amongst affected population. “To this end, machineries have been set up to look at people living with HIV/AIDS, rural dwellers, urban slum dwellers, prisoners, migrants, internally displaced persons and facility based care workers. The goal is to identify risk areas and contain the scourge before it spreads,” she added.

While the government should come up with policies and strengthen the health centres to address the scourge, she advised that citizens should embrace safe practices that are geared towards preventing the disease and those affected should go for treatments. She however urged that focus should be intensify in the areas of advocacy and sensitization of the public.

In the same vein, the executive director, Global Stop TB partnership, Geneva, Dr, Lucica Ditiu, said currently, Nigeria is receiving international funds to end TB, but international funding will not be forever, hence, the time for the Nigerian government to increase domestic funding for TB, if the country must achieve the target of ending TB by 2030.

Board Chair, Stop TB Partnership, Nigeria, Prof. Lovett Lawson said the total funding from the federal government of Nigeria and international donors for the control of TB in Nigeria is only about 24 per cent of what is required if the country is to end TB in 2030. “Where is the country going to get the 76 per cent from?” he added.

He appealed to the cooperate sector like the financial, manufacturing, telecommunication, oil and gas companies to play a critical role through their corporate social responsibility to support efforts in ending the needless deaths from TB, which is a curable disease affecting Nigeria.

“The media should also create more awareness and sensitize the public on the need to seek medical attention if coughing for more than two weeks. When we went round homes looking for TB patients, we found out that there were more patients from home than those who have presented themselves for treatment in the hospitals. So the media need to create more awareness,” he added.