Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Tribunal: Leave Justice Ijorhor Alone – Group Tells A/Ibom APC

Published

3 hours ago

on

A socio-political group, Akwa Ibom Liberation Movement (AILM) has called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state not to blame Justice Jennifer Ijohor for their seeming poor outing at the Tribunal.

The group while reacting to demands by the APC for the removal of Ijihor from the tribunal, stressed that the party should rather focus on getting their lawyers and witnesses to present a formidable case.

Addressing journalists in Uyo on Sunday, Acting Secretary of AILM, Barr. Solomon Abasiekong, said the APC demand indirectly reflects their resort to blackmail having performed poorly at the tribunal.

“Let everyone note that the attempt by APC to blackmail members of the tribunal particularly Justice Ijohor, is the last resort for the party. By now the APC knows it has no case; however leaders of the party are looking for what to hold on to.”

“We advise them to desist from their current deceitful attempt to whip unnecessary sentiments against the election petitions tribunal by blaming Justice Jennifer Ijohor for its woes at the election tribunal,” he said.

Abasiekong alleged that the leadership of APC in the State was making frantic attempts to accuse members of the tribunal of compromise, with the intent to have some of them replaced.

The group claimed it has received reliable intelligence that stalwarts of the APC are working frantically towards relocating the tribunal to Abuja.

“We are aware of the antics of the APC, part of it is to accuse the tribunal of working for the PDP and using that to campaign for the relocation of the tribunal from the State.

“Every reasonable person who has followed proceedings of the tribunal will quickly corroborate that there has not been any crises or security challenge to warrant any person or group to call for the relocation of the tribunal.”

The group called on the President of the Court of Appeal to ignore the purported attempt by Akwa Ibom APC to have the tribunal relocated from Uyo.

NAN

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

WORLD1 min ago

Zambian President Sacks Finance Minister

Zambian President Edgar Lungu has sacked Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe, his office said in a statement on Monday. Bwalya Ng’andu,...
NEWS20 mins ago

Science Varsity: Yewa – Awori Stakeholders’ Submit Memoranda To Gov’t’s 7-Man Panel

…Seeks Citing of MAUSTECH in Ipokia Indigenes as well as other stakeholders in the Ogun West Senatorial district of the...
NEWS25 mins ago

TB Control: Stakeholders Call For Increased Domestic Funding, Awareness

With over $310 million needed to achieve zero Tuberculosis (TB) by 2030, the First Lady of Nigeria, Dr. Mrs. Aisha...
WORLD29 mins ago

China Issues New Documents To Implement Healthy China Initiative

The State Council of China’s cabinet has issued a new guideline to implement the country’s Healthy China initiative and promote...
NEWS38 mins ago

We Will Fight Cyber Crime To A Stand Still – NCC Boss

The Executive Chairman of the National Communication Commission Professor Umar Garba Dambatta has said that the commission is doing everything possible to...
NEWS50 mins ago

Olakunrin: Tinubu Tasks Governments On Concrete Measures To Curb Insecurity

The All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Sunday urged governments and Nigerians to work together and take...
NEWS56 mins ago

Oil Prices Nudge Up On Chinese Economic Data

Oil prices rose slightly on Monday as Chinese industrial output and retail data topped expectations but gains were capped by...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: