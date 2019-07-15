NEWS
Vice Admiral Hussaini Abdullahi Dies At 84
The former military governor of old Bendel State, Vice Admiral Hussaini Abdullahi (rtd) is dead.
He died after a protracted illness at the National Hospital, Abuja, leaving behind his wife and many children.
Abdullahi was the former military governor of defunct Bendel State from March 1976 to July 1978, during the military administration of Olusegun Obasanjo.
He was born in March 3,1939 in Doma local government area of Nasarawa State.
As a lieutenant commander, Abdullahi was in charge of troop landings from NNS Lokoja during the capture of Bonny Island in July 1967, during the Nigerian Civil War.
On 30 July 1975, the then Head of State General Murtala Muhammed, announced that Captain Abdullahi, had been appointed into the Supreme Military Council.
General Olusegun Obasanjo appointed him as Military Governor of Bendel State from March 1976 to July 1978.
After retiring from the Nigerian Navy as a Vice-Admiral, he became chairman of the board of directors of the Inland Bank Nigeria.
A family source said that he became blind and has been battling with an undisclosed illness for several years. He has since been buried at the national cemetery in Abuja, according to Islamic injunction.
In the meantime, the Andoma of Doma, Alhaji Ahmadu Aliyu Ogah, has described the deceased as “A dedicated bridge builder and champion of unity and uncommon goodwill that brought peace and prosperity to former Plateau and present day Nasarawa State.”
“We are deeply saddened by this irreparable loss of a great statesman. You are in our thoughts and prayers,” Andoma said.
Former Senator representing Nasarawa South, Suleiman Adokwe, described the death as “A great loss to the entire nation and the Nigerian Navy in particular.”
“To say he was a larger than life character would be an understatement and we will always remember him as a great loss,” Adokwe said.
MOST READ
PCN Seals 433 Pharmacies, Patent Shops In Rivers
The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has said it sealed a total of 433 pharmacies and patent and proprietary medicine...
OML 25: We Won’t Vacate Flow Station – Host Communities
Host communities to Oil Mining Lease (OML)-25 in Kula Kingdom of Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State, have declared...
Zamfara: APP Withdraws Suit Seeking To Sack Matawale
The Action Peoples Party has withdrawn the Petition it filed against the declaration of Bello Mohammed Matawale as the Governor...
Edo Govt Brainstorms On Devt Roadmap, Work Plan
To recalibrate its strategies and sharpen its focus to consolidate on gains made in the state in the last two...
Skill Acquisition: Obaseki Assures More Opportunities For Youths
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured that his administration will continue to provide opportunities for youths in...
Senate To IGP: Fish Out Killers Of Fasoranti’s Daughter
The Senate has condoled with the family of Afenifere leader and elder statesman, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, over last Friday’s murder...
As Yahaya, Dankwambo Lock Horns Over Gombe Assets
Governor Muhammadu Yahaya of Gombe State since assumption of office in May, has taken up some initiatives aimed at repositioning...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS15 hours ago
I’m A Proud Product Of Almajiri System – Adeyemi
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Climate Change: Plant A Tree To Celebrate Memorable Events – Sanwo-Olu
-
NEWS17 hours ago
PMB Felicitates With Segun Osoba On 80th Birthday
-
NEWS18 hours ago
BBNaija: Omashola, Seyi Receive Coins From Evicted Housemates
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Osinbajo To Declare APBN Annual Summit Open
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Refuse Concern: Ikpeazu To Sack Abia’s Environmental Agency Boss
-
COVER STORIES4 hours ago
No Annual Vacation For Appeal Court Judges
-
COVER STORIES5 hours ago
FG Probes PEF, Freezes 2 Managers’ N3bn Account