Vice Admiral Hussaini Abdullahi Dies At 84

The former military governor of old Bendel State, Vice Admiral Hussaini Abdullahi (rtd) is dead.

He died after a protracted illness at the National Hospital, Abuja, leaving behind his wife and many children.

Abdullahi was the former military governor of defunct Bendel State from March 1976 to July 1978, during the military administration of Olusegun Obasanjo.

He was born in March 3,1939 in Doma local government area of Nasarawa State.

As a lieutenant commander, Abdullahi was in charge of troop landings from NNS Lokoja during the capture of Bonny Island in July 1967, during the Nigerian Civil War.

On 30 July 1975, the then Head of State General Murtala Muhammed, announced that Captain Abdullahi, had been appointed into the Supreme Military Council.

General Olusegun Obasanjo appointed him as Military Governor of Bendel State from March 1976 to July 1978.

After retiring from the Nigerian Navy as a Vice-Admiral, he became chairman of the board of directors of the Inland Bank Nigeria.

A family source said that he became blind and has been battling with an undisclosed illness for several years. He has since been buried at the national cemetery in Abuja, according to Islamic injunction.

In the meantime, the Andoma of Doma, Alhaji Ahmadu Aliyu Ogah, has described the deceased as “A dedicated bridge builder and champion of unity and uncommon goodwill that brought peace and prosperity to former Plateau and present day Nasarawa State.”

“We are deeply saddened by this irreparable loss of a great statesman. You are in our thoughts and prayers,” Andoma said.

Former Senator representing Nasarawa South, Suleiman Adokwe, described the death as “A great loss to the entire nation and the Nigerian Navy in particular.”

“To say he was a larger than life character would be an understatement and we will always remember him as a great loss,” Adokwe said.