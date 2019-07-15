NEWS
VIOs To Begin On-the-spot Trial Of Traffic Offenders
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), otherwise known as Vehicles Inspection Officers (VIOs) said traffic offenders in the territory would be made to face mobile courts at designated areas of arrest and appropriate penalties apportioned n the spot.
Speaking while reviewing the traffic situation in the FCT at the weekend, the director of DRTS, Engr. Aliyu Wadata Bodinga, explained that the move was aimed at reducing the perennial traffic problems which have continued to defy all efforts at checkmating traffic congestion on major routes.
Bodinga also revealed that the directorate has been having regular sitting concerning mobile court for the purpose of prosecuting traffic offenders, signaling that the problems associated with all traffic offences may be coming to an end.
According to him, the regular sitting was to complement other measures put in place by the directorate to address the issue of traffic law violations in the territory.
The director added that when the arrangement is fully completed, the mobile court would be sitting at AYA, Games Villages, Area One, under Bridge, Maitama Junction, by Habiba Super Market, Dei-Dei Junction, Kubwa Junction, Bwari Junction, Dutse Alhaji Junction and Gwagwalada, by Giri Junction.
He disclosed that already, more than 46 traffic offenders were arraigned to serve as deterrent to others, adding that directorate has successfully closed down colonies of illegal mechanic workshops in Utako, Central Business District, Jabi, Maitama, Wuse and Garki 1 and 2.
Bodinga added that in the course of the closure of these illegal workshops, 25 abandoned vehicles were evacuated, while 12 accident vehicles from Kado Estate Roundabout and Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Expressway (AirPort Road) were removed.
