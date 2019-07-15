NEWS
We Will Make Adeoyo Hospital Compete With UCH, Says Makinde
Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has assured that his administration will upgrade the Adeoyo State Hospital and make it compete with the University College Hospital (UCH).
The governor who stated this during a visit to Adeoyo State Hospital, Yemetu, for on the spot assessment of its facilities, said “our aspiration is to ensure that people receive world class treatment here. We don’t want everybody to be going to University College Hospital.
“We will make this hospital become very high standard that will be close to UCH standard. Health is one of the major pillars that my administration will rest on and will ensure that quality healthcare is available to the people.”
The governor expressed his concern for the poor state of facilities at the hospital but he maintained that his administration would turn the hospital and other health centers across the state to world class health centers.
“We would turn the hospital and other health centres across the state to world class health centres that would be conducive for patients with a view to receiving quality treatment,” the governor said.
Makinde, who rated the hospital’s facilities at 30 per cent, said “we want to get pass mark in the health sector.”
The governor promised to improve on the welfare package of the workers and make the working conditions conducive.
His words: “For staff, we will do our best to motivate you and when we are doing that, to whom much is given, much is also expected.”
The on the spot assessment, the governor said was to ensure that he has first-hand information about the state of the hospital and find means of making service delivery at the hospital a quality and standard one.
He requested that the management team of the hospital submit the list of facilities that would make all the units in the hospital function at optimum level.
Earlier, Chief Consultant of the hospital, Dr. Soji Adeyanju thanked the governor for the visit and promised that the staff of the hospital will cooperate with the state government in its bid to take Oyo State health sector to the promise land.
