BUSINESS
We’re Not Behind Impeachment Letter Against Obaseki – Members-elect
The members elect of Edo state house of assembly, yet to be inaugurated yesterday denied been behind the letter circulating on social media of plot to impeach governor Godwin Obaseki.
The members elect had relocated to Abuja following the crisis that rocked the inauguration of 9 lawmakers which led to the emergence of Hon. Frank Okiye as Speaker.
The group of lawmakers also said it was impossible for members elect to carry out impeachment on the governor, adding the said document is fake, insipid and a calculated attempt to smear their names.
According to them: “The elected members of Edo state House of Assembly, EDHA, that have been away from our state, as a result of the harassment and intimidation we faced for rejecting impunity and standing for the truth, hereby wish to inform the people of Edo state and the general public that the impeachment notice on the governor of Edo state, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, currently being circulated on social media, is not from us.The document is fake, treacherous, insipid and a calculated attempt to smear our names for standing on the path of truth”.
“In the first place, members of the public would have noticed that, two of the names mentioned in the fake document, Hon Nosayaba Okunbur and Chief Sunday Ojiezele are with the governor in Benin.Infact, Hon. Nosayaba Okunbor has done a public disclaimer to that effect.It is also clear that, members-elect cannot impeach a governor, the most questionable aspect of the document, is the fact that, it was typed on an All Progressives Congress, APC, letterhead, but the cheap criminal/s cleverly made the heading invisible”.
“Again, we want to make it abundantly clear that our condemnation of the nocturnal kangaroo inauguration that was carried out in Edo state House of Assembly, that all lovers of democracy, the world over have also joined us to condemn is due to the fact that we only want the proper and right thing done; and any speaker that eventually emerges from a transparent inauguration, will work harmoniously with the governor of the state”.
MOST READ
OML 25: We Won’t Vacate Flow Station – Host Communities
Host communities to Oil Mining Lease (OML)-25 in Kula Kingdom of Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State, have declared...
Zamfara: APP Withdraws Suit Seeking To Sack Matawale
The Action Peoples Party has withdrawn the Petition it filed against the declaration of Bello Mohammed Matawale as the Governor...
Edo Govt Brainstorms On Devt Roadmap, Work Plan
To recalibrate its strategies and sharpen its focus to consolidate on gains made in the state in the last two...
Skill Acquisition: Obaseki Assures More Opportunities For Youths
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured that his administration will continue to provide opportunities for youths in...
Senate To IGP: Fish Out Killers Of Fasoranti’s Daughter
The Senate has condoled with the family of Afenifere leader and elder statesman, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, over last Friday’s murder...
As Yahaya, Dankwambo Lock Horns Over Gombe Assets
Governor Muhammadu Yahaya of Gombe State since assumption of office in May, has taken up some initiatives aimed at repositioning...
South East Leaders Chide Kalu For Supporting Ruga
Former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, came under fire at the weekend as South East leaders gave him...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS14 hours ago
I’m A Proud Product Of Almajiri System – Adeyemi
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Climate Change: Plant A Tree To Celebrate Memorable Events – Sanwo-Olu
-
NEWS17 hours ago
PMB Felicitates With Segun Osoba On 80th Birthday
-
NEWS18 hours ago
BBNaija: Omashola, Seyi Receive Coins From Evicted Housemates
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Osinbajo To Declare APBN Annual Summit Open
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Refuse Concern: Ikpeazu To Sack Abia’s Environmental Agency Boss
-
COVER STORIES4 hours ago
No Annual Vacation For Appeal Court Judges
-
COVER STORIES5 hours ago
FG Probes PEF, Freezes 2 Managers’ N3bn Account