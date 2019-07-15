We’re Not Behind Impeachment Letter Against Obaseki – Members-elect

The members elect of Edo state house of assembly, yet to be inaugurated yesterday denied been behind the letter circulating on social media of plot to impeach governor Godwin Obaseki.

The members elect had relocated to Abuja following the crisis that rocked the inauguration of 9 lawmakers which led to the emergence of Hon. Frank Okiye as Speaker.

The group of lawmakers also said it was impossible for members elect to carry out impeachment on the governor, adding the said document is fake, insipid and a calculated attempt to smear their names.

According to them: “The elected members of Edo state House of Assembly, EDHA, that have been away from our state, as a result of the harassment and intimidation we faced for rejecting impunity and standing for the truth, hereby wish to inform the people of Edo state and the general public that the impeachment notice on the governor of Edo state, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, currently being circulated on social media, is not from us.The document is fake, treacherous, insipid and a calculated attempt to smear our names for standing on the path of truth”.

“In the first place, members of the public would have noticed that, two of the names mentioned in the fake document, Hon Nosayaba Okunbur and Chief Sunday Ojiezele are with the governor in Benin.Infact, Hon. Nosayaba Okunbor has done a public disclaimer to that effect.It is also clear that, members-elect cannot impeach a governor, the most questionable aspect of the document, is the fact that, it was typed on an All Progressives Congress, APC, letterhead, but the cheap criminal/s cleverly made the heading invisible”.

“Again, we want to make it abundantly clear that our condemnation of the nocturnal kangaroo inauguration that was carried out in Edo state House of Assembly, that all lovers of democracy, the world over have also joined us to condemn is due to the fact that we only want the proper and right thing done; and any speaker that eventually emerges from a transparent inauguration, will work harmoniously with the governor of the state”.