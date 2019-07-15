WORLD
Zambian President Sacks Finance Minister
Zambian President Edgar Lungu has sacked Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe, his office said in a statement on Monday.
Bwalya Ng’andu, central bank deputy governor, will take over as finance minister, the statement stated.
However, the statement did not give any reasons why she was sacked.
The Zambian leader, however, thanked the sacked finance minister on her services rendered to the government since her appointment in February 2018.
The new finance minister has previously served in high profile positions both in government and the private sector.
He was the managing director of the Development Bank of Zambia, National Savings and Credit Bank and director-general of the Zambia Investment Centre.
There has been pressure from stakeholders for the Zambian leader to finance minister, with stakeholders accusing her of failing to manage the economy.
MOST READ
Edo Assembly Clears Six Commissioner-Nominees
The Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA) has cleared six commissioner-nominees whose names were recently sent to the House by...
Gov. Mohammed Of Bauchi Appoints New HOS
Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has approved the appointment of Alhaji Nasiru Yalwa as the state’s new Head of...
Insecurity: Omo-Agege Backs Call For Deployment Of Soldiers On Highways
Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege has thrown his weight behind the move to deploy soldiers on the highway to curb...
Alleged N7.6bn Fraud: Orji Kalu’s Trial Resumes July 22 In Lagos
A Federal High Court in Lagos has fixed July 22 to resume the trial of former governor of Abia State,...
China Urges U.S. To Stop Wrong Moves On Iran Nuclear Issue
China has called on the U.S. to stop its wrong moves on the Iran nuclear issue and respect the legitimate...
India Offers Nigeria $100m Loan For Rural Internet
Nigeria’s aspiration for universal internet coverage has received a boost with the materialisation of a $100 million loan from the...
9th Assembly Will Be Gender Sensitive – Gbajabiamila
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has said that the 9th National Assembly would be sensitive to...
