Connect with us
Advertise With Us

Others

Zamfara: APP Withdraws Suit Seeking To Sack Matawale

Published

9 mins ago

on

The Action Peoples Party has withdrawn the Petition it filed against the declaration of Bello Mohammed Matawale as the Governor of Zamfara State filed at the Zamfara State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

The National Executive Committee (NEC ) of the party, describe the emergence of the governor as divine.

The party also resolved to accept in good faith the verdict of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC,  in declaring Governor Mattawale as winner of the election following Supreme Court decision on the All Progressives Congress, APC,  primaries and the Governorship election.

In a statement issued by the National Chairman of the party, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, the party urged the people of Zamfara to support the governor to deliver the dividends of democracy.

Ugochinyere, also called on the APC  to quit all their distractive antics against the Governor and support him to rebuild the State.

According to him, APC has brought down the state to its knees and bequeathed with rivers of blood and under development.

”The APC should not continue in their ill-advised shenanigans of applying to the Supreme Court to review the judgment sacking the APC from office.

“No party should stand in the way of what God wants to do in Zamfara and the APC will have all its fingers burnt if it continues along this path.

“The Governor has shown the capacity to rebuild the State and secure the lives and properties of people of Zamfara and needs our support to succeed for the good of all.”

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

OML 25: We Won’t Vacate Flow Station – Host Communities

Host communities to Oil Mining Lease (OML)-25 in Kula Kingdom of Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State, have declared...
Others9 mins ago

Zamfara: APP Withdraws Suit Seeking To Sack Matawale

The Action Peoples Party has withdrawn the Petition it filed against the declaration of Bello Mohammed Matawale as the Governor...
NEWS21 mins ago

Edo Govt Brainstorms On Devt Roadmap, Work Plan

To recalibrate its strategies and sharpen its focus to consolidate on gains made in the state in the last two...
NEWS34 mins ago

Skill Acquisition: Obaseki Assures More Opportunities For Youths

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured that his administration will continue to provide opportunities for youths in...
NEWS56 mins ago

Senate To IGP: Fish Out Killers Of Fasoranti’s Daughter

The Senate has condoled with the family of Afenifere leader and elder statesman, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, over last Friday’s murder...
FEATURES56 mins ago

As Yahaya, Dankwambo Lock Horns Over Gombe Assets

Governor Muhammadu Yahaya of Gombe State since assumption of office in May, has taken up some initiatives aimed at repositioning...
POLITICS59 mins ago

South East Leaders Chide Kalu For Supporting Ruga

Former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, came under fire at the weekend as South East leaders gave him...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: