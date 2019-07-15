Zamfara: APP Withdraws Suit Seeking To Sack Matawale

The Action Peoples Party has withdrawn the Petition it filed against the declaration of Bello Mohammed Matawale as the Governor of Zamfara State filed at the Zamfara State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

The National Executive Committee (NEC ) of the party, describe the emergence of the governor as divine.

The party also resolved to accept in good faith the verdict of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in declaring Governor Mattawale as winner of the election following Supreme Court decision on the All Progressives Congress, APC, primaries and the Governorship election.

In a statement issued by the National Chairman of the party, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, the party urged the people of Zamfara to support the governor to deliver the dividends of democracy.

Ugochinyere, also called on the APC to quit all their distractive antics against the Governor and support him to rebuild the State.

According to him, APC has brought down the state to its knees and bequeathed with rivers of blood and under development.

”The APC should not continue in their ill-advised shenanigans of applying to the Supreme Court to review the judgment sacking the APC from office.

“No party should stand in the way of what God wants to do in Zamfara and the APC will have all its fingers burnt if it continues along this path.

“The Governor has shown the capacity to rebuild the State and secure the lives and properties of people of Zamfara and needs our support to succeed for the good of all.”