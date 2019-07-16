NEWS
3 Die In Jos Building Collapse
No fewer than three persons yesterday died when a three-storey building collapsed in Jos North area of Plateau State.
The three dead bodies were evacuated and three others injured recovered.
Hundreds of youths were digging through the rubble using bare hands and small tools as they searched for victims and survivors.
LEADERSHIP reports that the incident happened around Butcher Line, Serki Mangu street in the Local government area on Monday evening.
Our correspondent gathered that many people were feared killed in the accident that occurred around 5.30 pm.
It was also further gathered that the building belonged to popular Jos businessman who owns pharmacy outlets in the area/
Officials of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) arrived the scene and brought in two escalators to assist in the rescue operations.
Investigation revealed that the building houses a pharmacy store and public toilet as many people are feared trapped in the debris.
MOST READ
When Will Ondo APC Crisis Be Over?
In this report, TOPE FAYEHUN takes a cursory look at the crisis that has polarised the Ondo State chapter of...
Dissecting Akpabio’s Many Battles
MUYIWA OYINLOLA in this piece writes on the series of political travails of former Akwa Ibom State governor, Senator Godwill...
3 Die In Jos Building Collapse
No fewer than three persons yesterday died when a three-storey building collapsed in Jos North area of Plateau State. The...
Presidency Faults Isha Sesay’s Book On Chibok Girls
The Presidency has reiterated the government’s unwavering determination to secure the release, by peace or by force, of the remaining...
Atiku, PDP Tender 48 Video Exhibits
The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has admitted as exhibits, 48 video compact discs (VCDs) tendered by Atiku Abubakar, candidate of...
Mixed Reactions Trail OBJ’s Latest Missive To PMB
Mixed reactions yesterday trailed another open letter former President Olusegun Obasanjo wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari on the security challenges...
Army Redeploys Lt Gen Adeosun, 32 Others In Major Shakeup
In a major shakeup, the Nigerian Army has redeployed the newly promoted Lt-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun and 34 other senior officers....
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES18 hours ago
Again, Obasanjo Writes PMB
-
NEWS11 hours ago
4 Cheat Death, 7 Cows Killed In Ekiti Auto Crash
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Court Jails Insurance Graduate For Impersonation
-
NEWS12 hours ago
OAU Will Exit National Grid By October, Says VC
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Gov. Mohammed Of Bauchi Appoints New HOS
-
NEWS9 hours ago
‘Investigative, Digital Story-telling, Proper Response For Current Challenges’
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Insecurity: Omo-Agege Backs Call For Deployment Of Soldiers On Highways
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Edo Assembly Clears Six Commissioner-Nominees