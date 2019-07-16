Connect with us
3 Die In Jos Building Collapse

No fewer than three persons yesterday died when a three-storey building collapsed in Jos North area of Plateau State.

The three dead bodies were evacuated and three others injured recovered.

Hundreds of youths were digging through the rubble using bare hands and small tools as they searched for victims and survivors.

LEADERSHIP reports that the  incident happened around Butcher Line,  Serki Mangu street in the Local government  area  on Monday evening.

Our correspondent gathered that many people were feared killed in the accident that occurred around 5.30 pm.

It was also further gathered that the building belonged to popular Jos businessman who owns pharmacy outlets in the area/

Officials of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) arrived the scene  and brought in  two escalators to assist in the rescue operations.

Investigation revealed  that the  building houses a pharmacy store and public toilet as many people are feared trapped in the debris.

 

