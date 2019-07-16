NEWS
‘Alleged Constituency Projects Diversion Against Akpabio Misleading’
The Managing Director, De-bongos Media, Barrister Leo Ekpenyong, has pushed back allegations of constituency projects diversion against Senator Godswill Akpabio circulating in some sections of the media, saying it is ostensibly to cause mischievous misrepresentation and portray the senator’s towering reputation of selfless service to his people in a negative perspective.
Ekpeyong explained that Akpabio’s performance in terms of delivery of people-oriented projects and life-changing programmes to the people of Ikot-Ekpene senatorial district is not only phenomenal, but unprecedented as it has revealed what effective representation stands for.
He said the climax of his uncommon generosity to his people was a donation of over a hundred and fifty million naira educational materials to students in both primary and secondary Schools, financial assistance to market women and traders alike, scholarship grants to university undergraduates, to mention but a few even after he was rigged out in a skewed electoral process.
He enjoined discerning members of the public to ignore malicious reports by political jobbers masquerading as dutiful party chieftains, whose stock in trade is to cause disaffection and disharmony in the party, characteristic of their notorious pull him down syndrome.
He said, “Akpabio did not mind that he was an outgoing Senator and as such does not owe his people any duty to cater for their wellbeing, because in our political climes, gestures of that magnitude are usually performed to solicit for votes and support at the ballot, but here is a man who demonstrated inimitable kindness, generosity and leadership by example as a Hallmark of functional representation.
“Available documentary evidence has vindicated Senator Akpabio, where the contractor responsible for the supplies of medical equipment to the Cottage hospital in Ukana, Essien Udim local government area of Akwa Ibom State, has performed in full despite not being paid in full by the federal government.
“No tyranny of junk journalism and sponsored media blackmail will change a legitimate idea whose time has come. We therefore commend President Buhari for his meticulous disposition in his search for a new federal executive cabinet of Eggheads to pilot the affairs of the nation in line with his electoral promises.
When you conduct a survey of these political jobbers from Akwa Ibom State, even from their immediate environments and local governments, none of them has significantly touched the lives of their people, compared to Senator Godswill Akpabio, yet they struggle to dim a shinning light of hope for Akwa Ibom,” he added.
